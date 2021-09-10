Boshoff hits century as Wakefield Thornes end season in fourth place
Wakefield Thornes finished in fourth place in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League after beating Tickhill by three wickets in their last game of the season.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 8:00 am
A brilliant unbeaten 111 by Byron Boshoff brought them home after Tickhill made 215-3.
Boshoff hit eight fours and two sixes in an 143-ball stay at the crease and support came from Matthew Jordan (29) and Matthew Taylor (29) as the Wakefield side reached their target in the final over of the match.
Despite 5-43 from Edward Fowles and 3-29 by James Donnachie, Wakefield Thornes seconds lost by 69 runs to Greenmoor Sports Club.
After dismissing Greenmoor for 229 Thornes were all out for 160 with Kamran Hussain hitting 43, Jonathan Scott 26 and Stephen Batty 24.