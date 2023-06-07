Eitan Litvin followed up his unbeaten 99 for Methley against Bankfoot last week by going one better, making exactly 100 as he helped his side to a 29-run win over Hanging Heaton in the Premier Division of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.

He found the boundary 13 times while support came from Jake Smart (35), Matthew Waite (31), Yasir Ali (29) and James Wainman (26) with Methley totalling 263-8.

Bradley Wood (63) and Muhammad Hafeez (56no) helped Hanging Heaton to make 234-9 in their reply, but they fell short after being restricted by Worcestershire all-rounder Waite (4-50) and Josh Sullivan (2-33).

Conor Harvey hit a crucial 67 runs in a match winning innings for Townville against Bankfoot.

Methley faced Hanging Heaton again 24 hours later in the Priestley Cup and were more emphatic winners as they triumphed by 125 runs.

Opener Alex Cree led from the front as he hit 13 fours and a six in a knock of 107. Kris Ward also contributed 33 and there was 25 each from Thomas Chippendale and Josh Sullivan in a 272 total.

Hanging Heaton were all out for 147 in reply as they were undone by Charlie McMurran (3-25), Josh Sullivan (3-35) and Cameron Sharp (2-32).

An unbroken fourth wicket stand of 99 between Harry Warwick (63no) and Tom Brook (57no) saw Townville home for a seven-wicket success at Birstall in their Priestley Cup tie.

They eased to victory after Birstall were all out for 160 with James Glynn (4-34) and Jack Hughes (2-18) the pick of the Townville bowlers.

A day earlier Townville beat Bankfoot to close the gap on Bradford Premier Division leaders Woodlands who lost their first game of the season.

It was not so straight forward, but a two wicket success ensured the Castleford-based team will go into their meeting with the table toppers this weekend in good spirits.

They did a good job in the field to dismiss Bankfoot for 131, but were then reduced to 59-6 and looked in real danger of a surprise defeat.

However, Conor Harvey hit his way out of the trouble as he smashed five sixes and seven fours in a match winning knock of 67.

Although his 55-ball innings was ended when he was bowled Harry Clewett (15no) ensured Townville reached their target.

Clewett had earlier been their most successful bowler with 4-39 while skipper Jack Hughes claimed 3-25.

Great Preston piled up a big total of 330-9 as they beat East Leeds by 172 runs in Division Three.

Hayden Mortimer (75) and Ethan Walker (56) put on 116 for the opening wicket and further valuable contributions came from Richard White (45) and Danny Harwood (34).