Townville defeat local rivals Methley to make it a holiday double success

Townville captain Jack Hughes took seven wickets against Methley. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Opener Abdul Wahid’s century and a seven-wicket haul from skipper Jack Hughes helped Townville overcome Methley by 153 runs to make it six wins on the spin in all competitions.

Wahid hit 13 fours and three sixes in an impressive innings of 106 and was joined in an opening stand of 154 by Jonny Booth (58).

Hughes weighed in with 29 and there were quick knocks from Conor Harvey (25) and James Glynn (26no) as Townville posted a 298-6 score.

Cameron Sharp (4-65) was the pick of the Methley bowlers, but their batsmen were made to struggle as they were bowled out for 145 in reply.

They did reach 73-2 and 106-3 as James Wainman scored 36, Alex Cree 34 and Kris Ward 25, but Hughes ripped through the middle and lower order to take 7-41.

Townville came into the game on the back of a comfortable six-wicket success at Ossett two days earlier.

The home side had won their previous two matches but there was no chance of them extending that sequence after a poor batting display saw them dismissed for just 102.

Mattie Race (34) offered the only real resistance as spinners Harry Clewett (3-8) and Hughes (3-16) got to work. The last six wickets fell for just 15 runs.

Harry Warwick (33) led Townville’s response as they clinched victory with 29 overs to spare.

Methley returned to winning ways on Saturday after chasing down a Bankfoot score of 255-8 for the loss of five wickets.

Eitan Litvin led the chase as he hit an unbeaten 99, including 15 fours and a six in his innings.

He was joined in an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 87 by Jake Smart who continued his run of form with 50 not out. Yasir Ali also hit 31 and Alex Cree 27.

In Bankfoot’s innings Ben Waite did most to restrict them with 3-58.

James Conlon continued his good form for Great Preston as they beat Spen Victoria by three wickets in Division Three.

Chasing Spen’s 201, Preston reached their target with 23 balls to spare as Conlon led the way with 51 and further valuable contributions came from Ben Broxup (40), Hayden Mortimer (36) and Ethan Walker (23).