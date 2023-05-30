​A superb unbeaten century by Rohan Mehmi saw Ossett reach their target impressively as they chased down their opponents’ 252-7 total to win with five overs to spare.

Mehmi led the way in fine style, hitting 14 fours and a six in his unbeaten 111, while support came from William Wade (44) and Matthew Race (43). Race (4-77) had earlier been Ossett’s most successful bowler.

In Saturday’s game Mehmi hit 25 and Race 34, but the last seven wickets went down for 30 runs as Ossett were bowled out for 102 by Townville, who went on to complete a six-wicket victory.

James Keen made 20 for Ossett against Townville. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Carlton put up a good effort before losing by five runs to Division One leaders East Bierley.

The table toppers needed a late burst by their Pakistani fast bowler Nisar Ahmad (4-65) to secure victory after Spencer Hunt (52), Dan White (50) and Kieron Holliday (51) threatened to chase down a victory target of 263.

Carlton were eventually all out for 257, losing their last wicket off the penultimate ball of the match.

Charles Dissanayake (3-39) and Holliday (3-40) had been their best bowlers.

Sandal went down by seven wickets to second-placed Cleckheaton after they failed to build on an encouraging start and were all out for 147 all out as they failed to build on an encouraging start.

Matthew Westwood (31) and Karl Hewitt (29) top scored.

East Ardsley were dismissed for 87 as they went down by 108 runs to Batley with only Ashley Pearson (31) resisting for long. Oliver Appleyard (4-21) and Josh Wild (4-42) had earlier bowled well.

Shakrukh Ali top scored with 39, but Wrenthorpe lost by six wickets to Hunslet Nelson in Division Two.

Andy McIntosh hit an unbeaten 86 as Hunslet Nelson cruised home after Wrenthorpe had been bowled out for 133.

South African all-rounder Jacques Porter is making a big impression with bat and ball for Altofts.

He returned figures of 7-38 as Gildersome & Farnley Hill were bowled out for 122 and hit an unbeaten 67 while sharing an unbroken second wicket stand of 107 with Dominic Richardson (32no) in his side’s nine-wicket triumph in Division Three.