Bradford Cricket League: Great Preston off to flying start after promotion

Lee Russell took four wickets to help Great Preston to a winning start in Division Two of the Bradford Cricket League.

Lee Russell (4-13) and Clayton Henderson (3-17) did much of the damage as Yeadon were reduced to 20-7 at once stage.

Although they recovered somewhat with Andrew Robinson hitting 18 and Ryan Robinson 17no their eventual 73 total was a distance away from Preston's effort.

Great Preston had been put in to bat, but responded to make 169-9 from their 50 overs, their innings including a contribution of 51 from Oliver Newton, who hit eight fours.

Danny Harwood also weighed in with 29 while Henderson down the order hit a valuable unbeaten 18 from 19 balls.

Townville were involved in a thrilling season opener in the Premier Division against champions Woodlands, but were edged out in a close finish.

In a game between the sides that finished first and second in the Premier Division last year Townville looked well placed to win until Elliot Richardson hit 16 runs in the final over, including a four from the last ball to give Woodlands a dramatic three-wicket win.

After Tom Clee had taken a single from the first ball of the final over delivered by Tom Brook, who was making his debut for Townville, Richardson blasted a six, two fours and a two to see Woodlands home.

They were chasing Townville’s 211 with Tim Jackson (70) and Greg Finn (40) keeping them in the hunt before the big finish. Jack Hughes (3-71) and Conor Harvey (2-58) did most to restrict them.

Townville’s score included an encouraging knock of 70 from new opener Abdul Wahid, who hit three sixes and six fours, while skipper Hughes contributed 44 and Harvey 43, with three sixes and four fours.

But they were left to regret not batting out their 50 overs as they were all out with eight balls remaining. Brad Schmulian (5-22) did much of the damage.

Jordan Laban hit eight fours and a six in an unbeaten 55 as Methley beat Cleckheaton by seven wickets in their opening Premier match.

Methley included two county players in their team with Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite and Kent spinner James Logan cleared to play and wrapped up victory just 23.3 overs into their innings.