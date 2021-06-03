Bradford Cricket League: Overseas star Khalil Khan leads Wrenthorpe home for key victory

Wrenthorpe's Khalil Khan.

Overseas player Khalil Khan led them home for a seven-wicket victory as he made an unbeaten 63, hitting four fours and three sixes in his biggest score of the season.

Good support came from Sam Wigglesworth (43), Matthew Race (31no) and Nikash Khan (20) as they overhauled Cleckheaton’s 182 with almost 13 overs to spare.

Al-Mustafa Rafique (3-47) and Matthew Race (3-46) were Wrenthorpe’s best bowlers.

It was a different story on Saturday as Wrenthorpe lost by 144 runs to leaders Woodlands.

Race took three wickets again, but the defending champions posted a strong 275-9 total before Wrenthorpe were all out for 131 despite a contribution of 41 from Khalil Khan.

Marcus Walmsley (4-27) and Max Chappell (4-22) bowled Ossett to a six-wicket win over Pudsey Congs in Division One.

Congs’ decision to bat first did not pay off as they were all out for 88.

Opener George Hadfield (45) then guided Ossett to their target to ensure they came out of the weekend in second place.

East Ardsley were bowled out for just 54 as they went down by 168 runs against Bowling Old Lane in Division Two.

Zeeshan Haider (6-24) and Adam Zahid (4-27) did the damage after Old Lane made 222-5. Scott Bland (3-33) was the best Ardsley bowler.

Despite Sam Noden’s good all-round display, Sandal were surprisingly beaten by Yeadon, who had not won a league game previously.

Noden top scored with 45 while Matthew Westwood hit 39 and Ian Shuttleworth 29 as Sandal totalled 196.

With the ball Noden followed up by taking 3-44, but Yeadon were able to chase down the runs required to win with four wickets to spare.

Adil Mehmood (58) and Hanif Mahboob (52) shared a fifth wicket stand of 100 to help Wakefield St Michael’s to a 57-run win over Buttershaw St Paul’s.

St Michael’s made 214-8 with Mark Atkinson also hitting 31.

Buttershaw were bowled out for 157 as Syed Shah Bukhari (5-58) and Zaeem Zulfqar (4-35) led the Wakefield team’s attack.