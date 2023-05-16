Bradford Cricket League round-up: Ossett off the mark as Junaid Khan makes a big impression

Opponents Methley had started the campaign well, but lost out by 47 runs as Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan was the Ossett match winner.

After hitting a crucial unbeaten 37 at the bottom of the batting order to boost Ossett’s score to 165, he claimed 3-31 as Methley were dismissed for 118.

Khan was backed up by James Wade (3-33) while James Keen (30) and Matthew Race (20) had earlier made valuable contributions in Ossett’s innings.

Rohan Mehmi looks to make runs on the leg side in his innings for Ossett against Methley. Picture: Scott Merrylees

In a dramatic Division One game Carlton recovered from 58-8 to chase down a Cleckheaton score of 187 and win by one wicket.

Overseas player Sana Ullah Khan (96) and Wasim Khaliq (33no) were the heroes as they shared an incredible ninth wicket stand of 118, Khan hitting eight sixes and six fours in a memorable 55-ball knock.

When Khan was out it was not all over, however, with 12 runs still needed, but Khaliq stayed calm and helped lift his side off the bottom of the table.

Khan also contributed with the ball as he claimed 3-36, while Kieron Holliday (3-53) and Khaliq (2-38) were also among the wickets.

East Bierley took over at the top of Division One, but were made to work hard for their three-wicket win against East Ardsley.

With opener James Van Der Merwe top scoring with 83, including four sixes and five fours in his 104-ball knock, Ardsley were able to post a score of 186 despite some good bowling from Umar Abbas (6-52).

Opener Dwayne Heke (57) and Tom Burton (33) led the Bierley reply well at the start, but the innings then faltered against the persistent Ashley Pearson (5-47). However, an unbeaten 29 from overseas player Nisar Ahmad saw the table toppers home.

Sandal had their home game with Undercliffe abandoned without a ball being bowled with their outfield waterlogged.

A thrilling Division Two game between Wrenthorpe and Liversedge ended in a rare tie.

Wrenthorpe lost their last wicket when Sultan Mehmood was run out after he had made 29 with the scores level as his side replied to their visitors’ score of 156.

Parvaise Khan (4-41) and Adam Clarke (3-28) were the key Liversedge bowlers as they stayed in the contest with regular wickets. Mustafa Bhatti top scored for Wrenthorpe with 32.

Mehmood (3-39) and Ben Brown (3-23) had posed the main threat to Liversedge’s batsmen.

Altofts went down by two wickets to neighbours Wakefield St Michael’s in Division Three.

With Nazakat Hussain taking 3-47, Kashif Najam 2-18 and Shamsullah Dost 2-13, Altofts were dismissed for 122. Luke Whitmore (35no) and Jacques Porter (25) top scored.

Paul Wookey claimed 3-37 and Porter 3-22 as Altofts hit back in the field, but St Michael’s edged home with James Chapple (27) top scoring.

Sandal had to give up home advantage when their field was still unfit for Sunday’s Priestley Cup tie with Methley and lost by 84 runs to last season’s beaten finalists.

After the late change the contest was reduced to 40 overs per side and Sandal reduced their opponents to 30-3 before they recovered to post a 172-5 total thanks largely to Jake Smart’s 76no.

Sandal were soon in trouble when they replied and were bowled out for 88.