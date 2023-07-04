Bradford Cricket League: Sandal continue to climb table with victory over East Ardsley

Overseas player Kasun Madushanka (76) hit 12 fours and two sixes and Brandon Hewlett (69) blasted five sixes and five fours as they put on 104 for the sixth wicket. They were building on the build on the work of opener Karl Hewitt (62) as Sandal posted a total of 286-7 against bottom of the table opposition.

The visitors were all out for 141 with Juned Delair (29) top scoring and Michael Carroll (3-32) and Sam Noden (3-52) doing most of the damage.

Carlton dropped below Sandal into ninth after losing out by four runs in a high scoring contest with Morley.

Brandon Hewlett blasted 69 from 47 balls in Sandal's win over East Ardsley. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Chasing a revised target of 268 from 49 overs after a short rain delay, they made a big effort only to fall just short in ending on 263-9.

James Cooper (54), Kieron Holliday (45), Tom Taylor (43no), Farrukh Alam (40) and Daniel Ford (32) all contributed without luck in the end.

Wasim Khaliq (3-43) was the best Carlton bowler as Morley made 266-8.

Despite James Wade’s 4-89 Ossett were blown away in their Premier game at Farsley.

Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Revis – fresh from making his maiden county century against Gloucestershire – marked his first appearance of the season with 5-21 as Ossett were shot out for 80, Mubtada Akhtar (24) top scoring. Farsley had made 288-6.

Wrenthorpe’s promising start to the season is a distant memory as they remain rooted to the bottom of Division Two following a 192-run defeat to Northowram Fields.

They were skittled out for just 61 when chasing a DLS target of 254 from 43 overs.

Shahrukh Ali (3-57) was the pick of the Wrenthorpe bowlers, but Northowram managed to reach 255-8.

Division Three leaders Altofts beat Windhill & Daisy Hill by 61 runs despite Aarya Jadhav producing the day’s best bowling figures of 7-37.

Andrew Wood and Seif Tahir both made 40 while Craig Bryant (34no) and Ben Walsh (31) contributed to Altofts’ score of 203.

Tahir followed up with 5-13 from 11 misery overs and Luke Whitmore took 3-13 as Windhill were all out for 143.

Kashi Najam (5-22) helped Wakefield St Michael’s bowl out Spen Victoria for 97 to complete a 73-run win.