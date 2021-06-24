Bradford League: Division One leaders Ossett stun Wrenthorpe while Sandal maintain challenge

Sandal's Karl Hewitt hits out on his way to scoring 44 against Spen Victoria. Picture: John Clifton

The Sri Lankan batsman hit two sixes and 16 fours in an impressive knock of 129 as the Division One leaders piled up a score of 292-9 before dismissing the home side for 117.

Patabedige was well supported by Sajith Warnakulasuriya, who hammered a quick 54 from 31 balls, while opener Marcus Walmsley (38) was the other main contributor to Ossett’s terrific 50-over total.

Wrenthorpe’s reply never got going although opener Mustaf Bhatti battled to make 38. Max Chappell (4-34) and Matthew Varley (3-12) led the Ossett attack with Walmsley chipping in with two wickets and they will next travel to New Farnley in the quarter-finals.

There was more disappointment for Wrenthorpe a day earlier when they went down by 32 runs to Hanging Heaton in the Premier Division of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.

With spinner Josh Wheatley taking 5-35, they were kept to 211-9 in reply to Heaton’s 243.

Nikash Khan hit 48 and Mustafa Rafique 44no while Al-Matthew Race (5-63) and Mohammed Suleman (3-51) bowled well for Wrenthorpe in vain.

Ossett now lead Division One by 19 points after a 37-run win over Baildon.

They had to recover from a shaky start at 0-2, but James Keen (86) and Ian Philliskirk (31) ensured they had something to defend as they totalled 195.

Baildon were all out for 158 with Matthew Varley (6-45) doing most of the damage.

Sandal maintained their promotion bid in Division Two as they defeated Spen Victoria by 88 runs.

Good batting from Matthew Westwood (56), Karl Hewitt (44) and Brandon Hewlett (44) helped Sandal to make 226 against the bottom team.

Spen were then bowled out for 138 as Sam Noden claimed 3-33, Lee Geldard 3-28, Hewlett 2-48 and Jamie Pease 2-28.

The result left Sandal in second place just two points behind leaders Northowram Fields at almost the half way point of the season.

Adwalton batsmen showed no mercy for bottom team Altofts in Division Three.

Hopes must have been high of a third league win of the season for Altofts as they posted a big 271-9 score. But Adwalton’s run chase proved surprisingly easy for them as they got home with eight wickets and almost 10 overs to spare.