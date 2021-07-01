Bradford League: East Ardsley beat Sandal to reach cup last 8, Ossett go 22 points clear

Half century: Sandal's Karl Hewitt. Picture: John Clifton

A strong batting display put them in command as they posted a big 252-9 score in their 40 overs. Opener Jonathan Macgregor led the way as he hit 80 from 56 balls, including 16 fours and a six, while James Marston (42), Josh Wild (34) and Ashley Pearson (30), all chipped in. Lee Geldard (3-33) was the most successful Sandal bowler.

Sandal were reduced to 67-6 in their reply before Brandon Hewlett (46) and Sam Noden (39) showed some fight.

They were to fall well short, however, all out for 158 with Adam Pearson taking 3-25, Ashley Pearson 3-38 and Scott Bland 2-25. Ardsley will now play Buttershaw St Paul’s at home in the quarter-finals.

The cup success cheered East Ardsley after they were well beaten in Division Two of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League a day earlier.

Third-placed Jer Lane bowled them out for just 63 on their way to a 10-wicket win with only Richard Vigars (13) reaching double figures.

It is tight at the top of Division Two with just one point separating leaders Buttershaw St Paul’s and second-placed Sandal, who recorded a commanding win.

Bowlers Sam Noden (4-44) and Lee Geldard (4-55) helped Sandal dismiss Bowling Old Lane for 181 before they knocked off the runs for the loss of just three wickets. Danny Riley (61) and Karl Hewitt (52) led the way in a 92-run opening stand before Matthew Westwood (23) and Leighton Shuttleworth (23no) followed up.

Qasar Hameed starred as Wakefield St Michaels won a close Division Two game by five runs against Spen Victoria.

Hameed hit 14 fours and four sixes in an unbeaten knock of 112 and with support coming from Adil Mehmood (44) and Syed Bukhari (32no) St Michaels were able to post 247-6.

Spen’s valiant run chase fell just short as they ended on 242-9, with Zaeem Zulfqar (3-77) doing most to restrict them.

Wrenthorpe became the first team to lose a Premier Division game to Batley despite making a big effort in a tough run chase.

Chasing Batley’s 267-6, they got to within 19 runs before losing their final wicket in the last over with their score on 248.

Matthew Race (73) top scored, hitting six sixes and three fours, while Sam Wigglesworth made 47, Nikash Khan 35 and Mustafa Bhatti 31.

Ossett have a 22-point lead in Division One at the mid-point of the season after a 97-run win over Undercliffe.

They posted a healthy 232 total with opener Marcus Walmsley (73) setting a good platform built on by George Hadfield (33), Rishin Patabedige (30) and James Keen (27). Undercliffe were all out for 135 with Matthew Varley taking 3-29 and fellow spinner Max Chappell 3-37 .

Altofts beat Heckmondwike & Carlinghow by five wickets to climb off the bottom of Division Three.