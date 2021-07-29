Bradford League: Marcus and Sajith lead Ossett run chase

Ossett top scorer Marcus Walmsley.

It looked to be a tough task they were facing as opponents East Bierley posted a 239 score, but opener Marcus Walmsley led the reply with a fine unbeaten 82 and an aggressive 31-ball 65 from big-hitting Sajith Warnahulasuriya ensured a four-wicket success that kept Ossett joint top with Bankfoot.

Matthew West hit eight sixes and six fours in making 104 for Bierley, but Ossett bowlers stuck to their task with Walmsley taking 4-77 and Dan Busfield 3-51.

Wrenthorpe were unable to halt the winning run of Premier Division leaders New Farnley as they went down by six wickets.

Opening bowlers Andrew Brewster (5-39) and Alex Lilley (3-37) were the chief destroyers as Wrenthorpe were bowled out for just 82. Skipper Sam Storr (38no) was the only batsman to make any impression.

Sandal’s Division Two promotion hopes suffered a setback when they lost by seven wickets to local rivals East Ardsley.

Defeat was tough on Brandon Hewlett, who made a superb 137, smashing 11 sixes and 12 fours along the way and sharing in a fifth wicket stand of 184 with Kristian Shuttleworth (72) that rescued Sandal from 7-4. They eventually reached 246-9 with Adam Pearson taking 5-62 and Scott Bland 3-21.

Ardsley were given a good start to their reply by Josh Wild (48) and Peter Bowles (37) before an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 133 between Gary Jennings (66no) and Louie Hurley (82no) saw them home.

Despite a good knock of 83 from Adil Mehmood, Wakefield St Michael’s suffered a two-wicket defeat against Hunslet Nelson.

Mehmood hit 11 fours and two sixes while Alex Leysh-on made 31 as St Michael’s totalled 199. But Nelson were able to reach the target set in the 49th over with Zaeem Zulfqar taking 3-24.

Although Dominic Richardson hit 41 and Hayden Bagoly 35, Altofts fell 102 runs short of Brighouse’s score in Division Three.