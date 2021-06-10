Bradford League: Matthew Race leads way in successful Wrenthorpe run chase

Wrenthorpe's Matthew Race.

Matthew Race led the way with an unbeaten 88 in a successful run chase that brought a four-wicket success taking Wrenthorpe up to eighth place.

Race smashed 11 fours and four sixes in his superb 64-ball knock while Sam Wigglesworth weighed in with 52 and Mohammad Suleman 39 as Bradford & Bingley’s 234-7 was overhauled with more than six overs to spare. Overseas player Khalil Khan (3-60) was the pick of Wrenthorpe’s bowlers.

Spinners Max Chappell (5-64) and Matthew Varley (3-51) helped second-placed Ossett bowl out Hartshead Moor for 193 to complete a 44-run win in Division One.

Moor became the first side to incur a six-run penalty for failing to bowl their 50 overs in three-and-a-half hours and this helped swell the Ossett total to 237-8. Opener Marcus Walmsley (69) and Paul Malone (40no) led the run scoring.

East Ardsley are the new Division Two leaders after a hard-earned two-wicket win over fellow promotion challengers Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Bowlers Ashley Pearson (5-35) and Adam Pearson (3-45) paved the way for the latest success as Buttershaw St Paul’s were bowled out for 175.

Ardsley were then guided to victory by Gary Jennings (64).

Wakefield St Michael’s are up to second after beating Northowram Fields.

Zaeem Zulfqar took 4-32 as Northowram were dismissed for 143 while opener Qasar Hameed made 42 as St Michael’s sealed a three-wicket win.

Bowlers Lee Geldard (4-56) and Sam Noden (3-33) helped Sandal restrict Hopton Mills to 168-8 as they secured a 32-run win.

Sandal posted a 200 score with Danny Riley hitting 50, Brandon Hewlett 45no and Matthew Westwood 35.

Mick O’Halloran was a big hit for Gildersome & Farnley Hill in their 151-run win over Altofts in Division Three.

He smashed seven sixes and six fours in a quickfire 80 which enabled his side to make 269-9.