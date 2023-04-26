Bradford League: Methley beat top flight newcomers but Townville and Ossett suffer defeats

Steve Bullen top scored with 62 and New Zealander Cam Fletcher hit 39 as Farnley overhauled the home side’s score of 160-9, which was made from 38 overs after the start was delayed.

Farnley’s victory was set up by their left arm spinner Gurman Randhawa who claimed 5-58 to check Townville’s progress after Jack Hughes made 40.

Methley were pushed all the way, but came out on top in another close Premier Division game against top flight newcomers Jer Lane.

Jack Hughes top scored for Townville with 40 against New Farnley. Picture: Steve Riding

With overseas player Ibrar Ullah making 80 Lane posted of 200-9 total as former Yorkshire spinner Josh Sullivan (4-52) posed the main threat.

But Methley edged home with one ball and one wicket to thanks to Alex Cree’s knock of 60 and a timely unbeaten 40 from Yasir Ali.

Ossett made a disappointing start to their second season in the Bradford League’s top flight as they were well beaten by Farsley.

Farsley were the only team in the top flight to bag a maximum 20 points as they recorded a nine-wicket win.

After skipper Matthew Lumb (4-47) and spinner Joe Pocklington (4-41) had combined to bowl out the home side for 118, new boy Ben Wright steered them home with an unbeaten 66.

James Keen was top scorer with 19 in a disappointing Ossett batting effort.

Carlton ran into the first century of the new season as Morley’s Christian Silkstone hit 166 against them in their Division One match.

Morley compiled the day’s highest score of 311-8 and went on to win by 184 runs.

Opener Silkstone struck six sixes and 12 fours as he set about a Carlton attack in which Kieran Holliday (3-79) proved to be the most successful member, with taking 2-62.

Carlton were quickly reduced to 12-3 in their reply and only Daniel Ford (47) looked at ease as they were dismissed for 127 with Morley’s new overseas player Ali Usman taking 3-45.

East Ardsley’s scheduled derby game with Sandal was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Following successive relegations Wrenthorpe were unable to make a winning start in Division Two as they took on Northowram Fields.

With opener Abubakar Dawood making an unbeaten 83 Fields chased down Wrenthorpe’s score of 178 to win by five wickets.

Mustafa Bhatti (82) top scored for Wrenthorpe as he hit nine fours and three sixes while Paul Marshall made 38 and Hassan Abbas 37.

Altofts’ new South African overseas player Jacques Porter marked his debut with an unbeaten 97 from 60 balls which helped them to defeat Windhill & Daisy Hill by seven wickets in Division Three.

Saif Tahir (43) gave him good support as the home side’s 167-6 was overhauled.

Mohammed Usman (3-38) and Jacques Porter (2-31) were the pick of Altofts’ bowlers.

Chris Allen smashed a quick 42 and Matthew Hammond hit 31 as Spen Victoria overhauled Wakefield St Michael's score of 140-9 to record a four-wicket win in a 32 overs-a-side game.

Kashif Najum took 4-38 for St Michael's while Waheed Ahmed top scored for them with 28no.

Great Preston lost a close contest with Adwalton despite only making 103.

James Conlon (4-18) and Chris Aplin (3-39) were the best of the Great Preston bowlers, but their efforts were in vain.

