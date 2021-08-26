Bradford League: Pearson and Macgregor bowl East Ardsley into challenging position

Wrenthorpe's Matthew Race

The victory lifted Ardsley up to fourth place in Division Two and they are now just 11 points behind second-placed Hopton Mills with a game in hand.

Good bowling from Ashley Pearson (5-44) and Jonathan Macgregor (4-29) clinched the win as Yeadon were bowled out for 97 in reply to 180.

Ardsley’s top scorer was Simon Tucker (45), while Richard Vigars hit 21 and Peter Bowles 20.

Saturday had been a frustrating day with all the Division Two games abandoned.

There was not a ball bowled in the clash between Buttershaw St Paul’s and East Ardsley while Northowram Fields did score 217-7 in 38 overs against Wakefield St Michael’s, with Kashif Najam taking 6-53.

The game ended early, however, with St Michael’s on 25-2 off eight overs.

Sandal made 196 against Hopton Mills with Leighton Shuttleworth contributing 42, Brandon Hewlett 41 and Sam Noden 31. But their game was abandoned with their opponents on 29-1 after 10.4 overs.

Although their game was abandoned Wrenthorpe saw their hopes of avoiding the drop from the Premier boosted as rival teams Morley and Batley failed to register wins in games that were completed.

There was time for Matthew Race to score 65 and skipper Sam Storr 30 as Wrenthorpe made 177 in 33.3 overs against Bradford & Bingley.

But hopes of completing the match were dashed when rain washed out further play after the Bees had reached 56-3.

The rain denied Ossett a chance to clinch promotion, but with all six matches in Division One being abandoned, the leaders now only need eight points from their last three games to go up to the top flight.

Altofts were frustrated that their Division Three game with and Gildersome & Farnley Hill was abandoned after they had made 264-5 from 40 overs with Australian Hayden Bagoly hitting an unbeaten 104 that included four sixes and nine fours.