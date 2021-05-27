Bradford League round-up: East Ardsley go top, Wakefield St Michael’s lose ground

Wakefield St Michael's bowler Syed Shah Bukhari appeals for a wicket against Scholes. Picture: John Clifton

Louie Hurley took 3-34 as they restricted Spen to 166-9 in a 42-over contest.

Ardsley then raced to their target with 16.1 overs to spare, Josh Wild (34), Ashley Pearson (29no) and Hurley (25) top scoring.

Wakefield St Michael’s lost ground near the top in Division Two after going down by 36 runs against Scholes.

With their new overseas player Ali Rafiq scoring 80 on his debut, Scholes were able to post a 239-7 score. Syed Bukhari picked up 3-43 to be the pick of the St Michael’s bowlers.

The Wakefield side made a good fist of their reply, but despite an unbeaten 87 from Marcus Leyshon they were bowled out for 203.

Despite a late onslaught from eighth wicket pair Matthew Race and Sam Storr, Wrenthorpe fell just short in their run chase against long standing rivals Townville in the Premier Division.

They lost by 12 runs, but such a close finish looked unlikely when Wrenthorpe were reduced to 89-6 in reply to 220.

Race and Storr decided attack was the best form of defence, however, as they peppered the boundary with Race hitting eight sixes and five fours in his 90 and Storr blasting four sixes and six fours in making 63. Their efforts enabled Wrenthorpe to end on 208-8 in a 38 overs-a-side contest.

Earlier, Khalil Khan (3-52) had done most to restrict Townville to their 220.

Ossett took advantage of many of their rivals having their game rained off as they climbed up to second place in Division One with a two-wicket win over Bankfoot that earned them a maximum 20 points.

Once again their match winner was big-hitting Sajith Warnakulasuriya who followed up his recent Priestley Cup heroics against Cleckheaton by blasting an unbeaten 81 from just 34 balls. He struck 10 sixes and two fours as Bankfoot’s 193 total was overhauled. Rishin Patabedige (34) and James Keen (31) were the other main contributors.