Bradford League: Wild and Macgregor lead Ardsley’s charge into final

East Ardsley's Jonathan Macgregor celebrates taking a Spen Victoria wicket. Picture: John Clifton

They will now face Jer Lane in the final at Spen Victoria on September 12.

Ardsley set up their semi-final win with a good batting display that saw them post a 284 total. Josh Wild led the way with 70 off 34 balls as he blasted nine fours and five sixes while

Jonathan Macgregor hit six sixes and four fours in a knock of 66 and skipper Richard Vigars contributed 39.

Jonathan Macgregor delivers for East Ardsley. Picture: John Clifton

Despite 103 from Kyle Welsh, Fields were kept to 246-7 in their reply, Louie Hurley and Ben Smith being the pick of the Ardsley bowlers with two wickets each.

East Ardsley kept their promotion hopes on the boil with an expected victory over bottom of the table Spen Victoria in Division Two of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.

They were pushed closer than they may have thought before the game, however, after being bowled out for 190 by opponents with only one league win to their name this season.

Danny McTernan’s 50 proved to be crucial along with 40 made from 43 balls by Gary Jennings. Spen were reduced to 38-5 in their reply, but came within 33 runs of Ardsley’s total and batted out their 50 overs for 157-9.

Scott Bland bowling for East Ardsley against Spen Victoria. Picture: John Clifton

Macgregor was Ardsley’s best bowler with 4-36.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Sandal’s bowlers toiled as leaders Jer Lane recorded the highest league team total since the latest Bradford League set up came into being.

Their 466-6 total was unsurprisingly too big to chase with Sandal falling a whopping 299 runs short in their reply, Sam Noden (36), Ian Shuttleworth (33) and Leighton Shuttleworth (30) top scoring in their 167.

Wakefield St Michael’s squeezed home for a one-wicket success against Scholes.

Adil Mehmood, with 59 from 57 balls, and Alex Leyshon (40) led their reply as they were able to narrowly overhaul Scholes’ 166. Mehmood had also been the best bowler with 3-31.

Ossett won a top of the table clash with Bankfoot in Division One to open up an 18-point lead at the head of affairs.

A superb all-round display by Marcus Walmsley proved the difference between the teams as he took 5-42 as Bankfoot were dismissed for 116 and then hit 44 not out to see his side home for an eight-wicket win.

Wrenthorpe were bowled out for only 67 as they lost by four wickets to Townville in the Premier Division. Al-Mustafa Rafique took 3-15 in vain.

Wakefield Thornes narrowly missed out on the final of the Mick Savage Trophy as they lost by five runs to Rotherham Town on Sunday.

Despite 53 from Joe Cuthbertson, 29 by Kieran Donnachie and 26 from Arsh Gupta, Thornes ended on 165-9 in reply to 170-8 in a 32-over semi-final. James Donnachie was the pick of the Wakefield bowlers with 3-29.

Altofts climbed out of the bottom two in Division with an impressive 82-run win over promotion hopefuls Great Preston on Sunday.

With strong batting contributions from Dominic Richardson (59), Elliott Carter (50) and Louis Holt (40) Altofts set a daunting target as they made 243-8 rom their 50 overs.

They then bowled Preston out for 161 as Joshua Hen-Boisen led the way with 5-32 and Carter claimed 3-21.

Altofts were less successful a day earlier when going down by four wickets to Liversedge.

Richardson again top scored, but with just 25 this time as Altofts were dismissed for 148.