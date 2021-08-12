Bradford League: Wrenthorpe shock Premier leaders, Ossett go 37 points clear in Division One

Khalil Khan who hit 80 for Wrenthorpe against Woodlands.

A three-wicket success kept Wrenthorpe ahead of the bottom two and saw them close the gap on teams just above them.

The win looked unlikely, though, as Woodlands piled up 230-1 in 44 overs and, set a revised DLS target of 219 in 40 overs, Wrenthorpe found themselves on 49-4.

But after being bowled out for 82 and 67 in their previous games, there was no repeat this time as a fifth wicket stand of 154 between Khalil Khan (80) and Mohammad Suleman (92) turned the game round.

Khan hit six fours and three sixes while Suleman’s 68-ball knock included eight sixes and five fours. Both fell lbw to Chris Brice (4-71) and another wicket quickly followed, but Sam Storr (11no) and Oliver Kilburn (5no) got Wrenthorpe over the line with seven balls to spare.

Ossett continued to go from strength to strength as they moved 37 points clear at the top of Division One with victory over promotion rivals Birstall in a rearranged game on Sunday.

Saturday’s match at Pudsey Congs was abandoned after Ossett had reached 32-0 from nine overs, but they made the most of their game in hand as they recorded a seven-wicket success.

Marcus Walmsley (6-24) paved the way for the victory as Birstall were shot out for 76.

Rain led to Ossett being set a DLS target of 75 in 42 overs and they reached their target with ease, Sri Lankan Rishin Patabedgige top scoring with 43no and Walmsley contributing 20 to add to his wicket haul.

Sandal lost ground in the Division Two promotion race as they went down by five wickets to Yeadon after being bowled out for 157.

Matthew Westwood top scored with 41, Kristian Shuttleworth hit 25 and Sam Noden 22, but Yeadon were able to reach their target in 23.5 overs.

Sixth-placed Wakefield St Michael’s are just three points behind Sandal after beating Buttershaw St Paul’s by eight wickets.

Syed Bukhari (4-20) and Cavan Connolly (3-18) set up the victory as Buttershaw were bowled out for 64.

The match between Bowling Old Lane and East Ardsley was unable to go ahead after a medical emergency involving one of the players before the start.

Altofts tested Division Three promotion chasers Crossbank Methodists, but lost by 21 runs.

Batting first, Crossbank Methodists made 227-9 despite some good bowling from Joshua Hen-Boisen, with 5-52.