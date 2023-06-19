Bottom team Hanging Heaton were made to toil in the field as Townville made the most of electing to bat first with a 338-8 total.

Jonny Booth (69) and Abdul Wahid (67) set the tone with an opening stand of 131, the former hitting 10 fours and a six and the latter 11 fours and a six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Brook then cut loose with 99 from 63 balls, blasting eight sixes and five fours before he was unluckily dismissed one short of his century. Conor Harvey, with 45 from 23 balls, also weighed in with quick runs and James Glynn hit 23.

Tom Brook hit a quickfire 99 for Townville against Hanging Heaton. Picture: Steve Riding

A short rain delay meant Hanging Heaton were set a DLS target of 311 from 44 overs and they did manage to pick up maximum batting points, but finished well short on 238-9.

Spinners Harry Clewett (4-52) and Jack Hughes (4-74) led the way for Townville.

The victory lifted Townville above New Farnley by virtue of having more wins, but New Farnley now have a game in hand after their match at Methley was postponed for unusual reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match could not go ahead after part of the Little Church Lane ground was cordoned off by police who were investigating an incident.

The changing rooms, bar, tearoom and toilets formed part of an exclusion zone set up along with the car park at the side of the clubhouse.

Two other sites in Methley were also sealed off.

With officers at the ground ensuring nobody entered the taped off area and with no indication as to how long they would remain there it was decided the match had to be postponed. It will now be played on Sunday, July 9.

Great Preston’s challenge in Division Three continued to gather momentum as they scored 304-9 on their way to an emphatic 160-run win over Crossbank Methodists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Conlon led the way with 67 while skipper Oli Baron (56), Danny Harwood (36no), Ethan Walker (36) and Sam Wright (27) contributed.