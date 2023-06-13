Townville lose out in top of table clash with champions Woodlands but wins for Methley and Great Preston

​The victory earned Woodlands 20 points and keeps them 10 clear of second-placed New Farnley while Townville remain in third and are now 29 behind the leaders.

They came into the game on the back of a winning run and with just one league defeat so far in 2023 and were only behind their opponents in the table because they had an extra game rained off.

But Woodlands imposed themselves on the game and showed why they are favourites to retain their crown despite the surprise loss to Jer Lane the week before.

Jack Hughes hit a half century in vain as Townville lost out to Bradford Premier League leaders Woodlands.

After choosing to bat first Woodlands were soon in control as openers Tim Jackson (77) and Sam Frankland (43) provided the foundations for a big score.

Muhammad Bilal (44) and Brad Schmulian (41) built on the good start and the champs were able to post a challenging 290-6.

It was a struggle for the Townville bowlers, but Conor Harvey plugged away to take 3-51.

Townville’s hopes of chasing down the Woodlands total were hampered by the loss of early wickets as they slipped to 23-3.

Skipper Jack Hughes (58) rallied his side and gained support from Tom Brook (39), James Glynn (38) and Harvey (31), but the innings fell away as they were all out for 199 with spinner Kez Ahmed taking 4-50.

Fourth-placed Methley pulled off a thrilling run chase to beat Pudsey St Lawrence by three wickets.

Chasing their opponents’ 267-7 score, which had included an unbeaten 109 from Luke Patel, they looked in trouble at 56-4 with all of the top four back in the pavilion.

But Jake Smart and Yasir Ali began a revival with a stand of 85 for the fifth wicket before the former was out for 67, having hit five fours and three sixes.

Ali continued the good work in tandem with Josh Sullivan and although both fell near the end their efforts were enough to take their side close to their target as they combined for a 122-run partnership.

Ali cracked eight fours and two sixes in his 77 while former Yorkshire player Sullivan’s 55 included five fours and two sixes and Methley reached their target with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Ali (3-53) and Sullivan (3-69) had been the pick of Methley’s bowlers.

Great Preston continued their climb in Division Three as they beat promotion hopeful Altofts by 25 runs.

Bowler Chris Aplin was their star turn with 6-54 as Altofts were dismissed for 187 in reply to Preston’s 212.