Castleford Blast their way through to Yorkshire Premier T20 finals day

A 45-run success against hosts Sessay was followed by an even more convincing nine-wicket win over Sheriff Hutton Bridge as Castleford booked their finals place in fine style.

The opening game saw Cas reach 173-6 from their 20 overs with opener Chesney Hughes giving them a flying start with 55 off 37 balls and skipper for the day Calum Rowe weighing in with 46 off 29.

Sessay were kept to 128-9 in reply as Jack Young took 3-30, Rowe 2-23 and Hughes 2-24.

Jack Young took seven wickets in Castleford's two T20 Blast games.

Young was in fine form again in the second game as he claimed 4-24 and with Matthew Rees backing him up with 2-30 Sheriff Hutton Bridge were restricted to 134-8.

Castleford then raced to victory in 15.1 overs with Brayden Clark leading the way with an unbeaten 82, including 13 fours and two sixes. Support came from Hughes (36) and Liam Hyde (16no).

Castleford were disappointed a day earlier when they suffered their second defeat of the season in the YPLN, going down by five wickets to Sessay.

Electing to bat first did not work out as they were bowled out for 129 with Chris Briggs (41) and Liam Hyde (29) top scoring.

Sessay were reduced to 41-4 in reply with Rees taking 3-24. But they were brought home by Joseph Watson's unbeaten 52.

Monty Jackson’s 5-43 helped Castleford seconds to a 16-run win over Carlton Towers in the YPLN’s Division Two Ebor.