Chasing Harrogate’s 231-8 score, the Savile Park men were given a brisk start by opener Calum Rowe who scored 43 off 43 balls, hitting six fours and a six.

But with in-form Chesney Hughes out for a duck at 78-3 they had work to do and it was wicket keeper Liam Hyde who came in to play the decisive innings.

He combined with skipper David Wainwright to steady the ship with an 84-run fourth wicket partnership, ended when the latter fell for 31.

Liam Hyde hit a vital 69 in Castleford's winning run chase against Harrogate.

Liam was out 11 runs later, but not before he had made 69, including 10 boundaries in his 75-ball knock.

With 59 runs still required Castleford still had to hold their nerve and they did so with an unbroken stand between Eddie Cole (35no) and Connor Hyde (24no).

Harrogate’s innings had included a fine 117 from Harry Allinson, but Cas bowlers chipped away with Wainwright taking 3-30, Matthew Rees 2-36 and Eddie Morrison 2-40.

Castleford seconds slipped down to seventh in the YPLN Division Two Ebor after a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat to Selby.