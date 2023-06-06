News you can trust since 1852
Liam Hyde heads up well paced Castleford run chase at Harrogate

​Liam Hyde led a well paced run chase as Castleford maintained their title bid in the Yorkshire Premier Cricket League North with a five-wicket win over Harrogate.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:42 BST

Chasing Harrogate’s 231-8 score, the Savile Park men were given a brisk start by opener Calum Rowe who scored 43 off 43 balls, hitting six fours and a six.

But with in-form Chesney Hughes out for a duck at 78-3 they had work to do and it was wicket keeper Liam Hyde who came in to play the decisive innings.

He combined with skipper David Wainwright to steady the ship with an 84-run fourth wicket partnership, ended when the latter fell for 31.

Liam Hyde hit a vital 69 in Castleford's winning run chase against Harrogate.
Liam was out 11 runs later, but not before he had made 69, including 10 boundaries in his 75-ball knock.

With 59 runs still required Castleford still had to hold their nerve and they did so with an unbroken stand between Eddie Cole (35no) and Connor Hyde (24no).

Harrogate’s innings had included a fine 117 from Harry Allinson, but Cas bowlers chipped away with Wainwright taking 3-30, Matthew Rees 2-36 and Eddie Morrison 2-40.

Castleford seconds slipped down to seventh in the YPLN Division Two Ebor after a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat to Selby.

A poor batting display after they had put in was at the heart of a hugely disappointing loss with only two batsmen reaching double figures – Brian Phillips (31) and Luke Edwards (15) – in a 90 total.

