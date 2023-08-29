Castleford bounce back after shock defeat to Sessay to stay on track for Yorkshire Premier League North title

Putting behind their surprising batting woes as they suffered a shock defeat to Sessay, normal service was resumed with a strong display in the second of the Bank Holiday games.

And Castleford are now in pole position for their second league title in three years as another victory away to Sheriff Hutton Bridge in the final YPLN match of the season this Saturday will seal the championship.

Castleford go into the game six points clear of York and eight ahead of Driffield Town. They also have eyes on a league and cup double as they face York in the final of the K3 Dental Cup at Beverley Town’s ground.

Chesney Hughes hit an unbeaten half century to get Castleford straight back to winning ways after a blip at the weekend. Photo by Steve Riding

They go into the big weekend back in good spirits after coming through a pressure game to beat Clifton Alliance.

A good effort in the field paved the way with Alliance restricted to 109-9 in their 50 overs. All six Castleford bowlers used came up with wickets with Matthew Rees being the pick in taking 2-14 from 13 accurate overs.

Cas took less than 30 overs to knock off the runs they required as Chesney Hughes hit an unbeaten 55 from 57 balls and another ex-county player David Wainwright contributed 28no.

In Saturday’s game it had all looked straight forward as Castleford bowled ninth-placed hosts Sessay out for 122. Spinners Wainwright (3-22) and Eddie Morrison (3-40) were the most successful bowlers in another strong field effort.

But Cas were then reduced to 35-5 in their reply and although Wainwright (22) battled to steady the ship they were to fall 13 runs short, all out for 109 in the 48th over to suffer only a fourth league defeat in 2023.

Castleford seconds moved up to fourth in he YPLN Division Two Ebor when they beat Carlton Towers by seven wickets.

Ethan Winstanley (2-50) was the pick of the bowlers as Carlton reached 176-6 in 42.3 overs before rain intervened.