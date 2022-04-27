In their first league game since clinching the crown in 2021, Cas must have had high hopes of victory at the half-way stage as they kept Driffield to 182-9 in their 50 overs.

Skipper David Wainwright led the attack with 3-47 while Connor Hyde took 2-15 and there was one wicket each for Matthew Rees, Eddie Morrison and Jack Young.

Castleford then looked well placed in their reply as Calum Rowe (47) and Liam Hyde (39) put on 80 for the first wicket in decent time. But a collapse saw them lose their last nine wickets for 41 runs to be 143 all out in 41.5 overs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Hyde was in the runs in Castleford CC's two games over the weekend.

A much better batting effort in the first round Heavy Woollen Cup tie against 2019 winners Shepley saw Cas make 236-9 after electing to bat first.

Liam Hyde hit seven boundaries in a knock of 55 while Brayden Clark hit a more patient 55 and there were handy contributions from Wainwright (28), Luke Edwards (27) and Morrison (20).

Shepley gave it a good go in their reply, but fell 20 runs short, all out for 216 with Wainwright claiming 3-34 and Morrison 2-48.

Castleford seconds made a winning start in Division Two Ebor as they beat neighbours Ledsham by 126 runs.

Captain Luke Edwards led from the front as he opened and hit 97 in Castleford’s 225. Support came from Andrew Winstanley (36), Thomas Burford (28) and Findlay Anderson (22) while Jack Hey took 3-36 for Ledsham and there were two wickets each for Adam Rothera, Freddie Dewhirst and William Day.