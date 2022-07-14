Castleford CC lose out in Yorkshire Premier North and T20 matches

The first team lost a high scoring game to Driffield Town in the Yorkshire Premier League North and a day later were knocked out of the YPLN T20 Blast by Woodhouse Grange at the semi-final stage.

In the league match they were looking good for winning points when reaching 268-5 from their 50 overs.

Opener Calum Rowe came good with a knock of 82 that included nine fours and a six while Liam Hyde blasted eight fours and two sixes as he made 80. There was also 27 from Brayden Clark, 25no by Eddie Morrison and 23 from Luke Edwards.

Castleford suffered league and cup defeats.

But Driffield were able to chase down the runs to win with five wickets in hand, their winning runs coming off the last ball of the game.

Matthew Rees (2-46) and Rowe (2-52) were the most successful Castleford Bowlers.

In the T20 Blast game Castleford found themselves chasing Woodhouse Grange's 160 and fell 64 runs short when all out for 96 with Morrison (18) top scoring.

Skipper David Wainwright (4-17) bowled well in vain together with Rowe, who claimed 3-15.

Castleford seconds could not bring any cheer either as they were bowled out for 100 and lost by five wickets to neighbours Ledsham.

Gareth Boucher top scored with 21, but it was hard work against a Ledsham attack led by Liam Fox (3-16) and Freddie Dewhirst (3-34).

Ledsham were reduced to 20-4 in their reply, but were brought home to their victory by Josh Ware (33no), Andrew Kelly (28no) and Adam Rothera (28).