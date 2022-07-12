Conor Harvey stars as Townville reach Heavy Woollen Cup final with win over Wakefield Thornes

Opening bowler Conor Harvey starred as the Castleford-based team claimed a six-wicket win in the semi-final against opponents from the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

The final will take place at New Farnley's Barry Jackson Ground on Sunday, July 31 when Townville be out to avenge a defeat they suffered at the hands of their opponents in last year's Gordon Rigg Priestley Cup final.

Townville have now reached the final four times, but they are yet to win after losing out to Wrenthorpe in 2012, Pudsey Congs in 2014 and Shepley in 2019.

Conor Harvey took six wickets to play a big part in taking Townville into the final of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup. Picture: Steve Riding

Their semi-final victory over Thornes was not really in doubt once opening bowler Harvey got stuck into the Wakefield batting.

He had them reeling at 13-3, claiming three of the top order, then went on to take 6-31 as Thornes were left to regret their decision to bat first.

They were reduced further to 62-9 before their last wicket pair of Greg Wadsworth (40no) and Josh Hen-Boisen (13) put on 54 to bring some respectability to a total that was still well short at 116.

Although opener Jonny Booth (35) and Harry Warwick (28) put on 57 for the opening wicket Townville suffered a blip in their reply as they suddenly found themselves on 68-4.