Ossett had looked well placed for victory when posting a 276-8 total, but Methley managed to chase the runs down to win with two wickets and three balls to spare as Cree led the way with a special innings.

It was a remarkable effort as the youngster hit an unbeaten 169 to defy an attack led by ex-Methley all-rounder Marcus Walmsley (5-67) and almost single-handedly see his team over the line.

Cree finished the game off by scoring all the last 30 runs his side needed from 15 balls and he crowned his memorable innings by hitting his fifth six to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Alex Cree hit the Premier Division’s highest individual score of the season as he saw Methley home for a thrilling win against Ossett in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.

He also struck 19 fours while rescuing Methley after they had been reduced to 55-5.

Tom Chippendale (41) helped him add 92 for the sixth wicket, but 131 were still needed when the Methley skipper departed. However, with help from the tail, Cree managed to steer his side home for a win that was most welcome after a recent losing run.

Ossett’s own prolific scoring batsman, Nick Connolly, hit 51 earlier while George Hadfield (59), Matthew Race (35), Paul Malone (34) and Sam Storr (30) also contributed to a good total.

Gordon Thomson (3-56) and James Wainman (3-82) were Methley’s best bowlers.

Elsewhere in the Premier, Townville moved up to fourth when skipper Jack Hughes was in good all-round form to lead the team to a 64-run win over Bradford & Bingley.

Hughes first made an impact when he rediscovered his batting form to hit 70, including nine fours. He was backed up by Harry Warwick (45), Abdul Wahid (34) and Jonny Booth (29) as Townville were able to reach made 235-8 from their 50 overs.

When it was Bradford & Bingley's turn to bat Hughes was one of their destroyers with the ball as he claimed 3-35.

With Conor Harvey and James Glynn weighing in with two wickets each Bradford & Bingley were bowled out for 171.

Carlton boosted their promotion prospects while at the same time adding to East Ardsley’s relegation fears as they paced their run chase well in their Division One game.

After Ardsley had made 205 Carlton were brought home for a six-wicket victory inside 39 overs as their strong reply was led by Kershaski John Lewis, who took his tally of league runs for the season to 857 with another commanding knock.

He struck 12 fours and three sixes in his innings of 93 and shared a third wicket stand of 166 with Brett Cullen (56).

Ardsley looked to have a chance at the halfway point after James Van Der Merwe hit 103, including 18 boundaries, and joined with Oliver Appleyard (39) for a 142-run partnership for the third wicket.

Nick Busby (3-34) was the most successful Carlton bowler.

Carlton are still 36 points behind unbeaten leaders Jer Lane, but stand 33 ahead of third-placed Undercliffe while Ardsley are second from bottom.

Winless Wrenthorpe look doomed to relegation and lost again, by 85 runs to Birstall.

Eric Austin showed no mercy on his former club by hitting an unbeaten 125 and with Dominic Cleghorn hitting 118no Birstall reached a big 317-2 in their 50 overs. Wrenthorpe were restricted to 231-8 in their reply, but did achieve maximum batting points as Daud Waheed (52) and Sam Johnson (50) led their efforts.

Second-placed Sandal maintained their promotion bid in Division Two as they overhauled Northowram Fields’ 227-8 to win by three wickets.

Danny Riley (58), Leighton Shuttleworth (52), Matthew Westwood (32) and Karl Hewitt (26) led them home after Michael Carroll (3-36) had done most to restrict Fields.

Sri Lankan opener Pasindu Thirimadura hit his third century of the season as leaders Yeadon ran out convincing winners by 320 runs against bottom team Wakefield St Michael’s.

Thirimadura's 115 included 16 fours and two sixes and with Adeel Ashraf (89) joining him in an 139-run stand for the fifth wicket and Muhammad Khan hitting a brisk 72 the table toppers were able to make 357 despite 5-90 from St Michael’s skipper Joe Finnigan.

Wakefield were never at the races in their reply as they were shot out for 37 with no batsman reaching double figures. Ashraf (5-19) did much of the damage.

Great Preston were dismissed for 145 on their way to an eight-wicket defeat to promotion challengers Lightcliffe.

South African batsman Isaac Dikgale struck an unbeaten 82 and shared an opening stand of 140 with Alex Stead (54) as Lightcliffe comfortably reached the target set.

Skipper Oli Baron (59) was the only Preston batsman to make much impact as he cracked 59, including 10 fours and two sixes.

Saif Tahir produced an impressive all-round display to lead Altofts to a seven-wicket victory over Gildersome & Farnley Hill in Division Three.

Tahir first made his mark on the game by taking 5-21 as Gildersome & Farnley Hill were dismissed for 124. Craig Wood (3-30) provided good support.