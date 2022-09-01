Castleford continue good form with victory over title contenders York
Castleford CC were left with a feeling of what might have been as they recorded a holiday double with back to back victories in the Yorkshire Premier League North.
The success included a win over title contenders York and saw reigning champions Castleford move up to fourth place.
They are now within 34 points of leaders Driffield, but with only one league match remaining the highest they can finish is third. How they must now be regretting their difficult first half to the season that left them too far back to be able to retain their crown.
In denting York’s title hopes Castleford produced s superb performance in the field, bowling their opponents out for only 94 with Jack Young (3-11), David Wainwright (3-14) and Connor Hyde (2-14) leading the attack.
Cas had chosen to bat first and made 189. Brayden Clark (64) top scored while Liam Hyde (39) and Alex Kaye (26) contributed.
Wainwright’s 5-46 paved the way for Castleford’s three-wicket win over Woodhouse Grange on Saturday.
With Eddie Morrison also taking two wickets, Grange were kept to 225-8 before Cas reached their target with eight balls to spare.
The in-form Clark top scored again with 65 while Calum Rowe made 48 and Liam Hyde 45.