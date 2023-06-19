News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Castleford enjoy triple success over winning weekend

​Castleford CC enjoyed a fantastic weekend with two victories for the first team and more success for the seconds.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST

​After two defeats in their previous three Yorkshire Premier League North matches it was essential that Castleford beat fellow title challengers Clifton Alliance and although there was a little wobble they got home to win by three wickets.

An excellent job in the field set up the victory as Clifton were dismissed for 123 with Connor Hyde (3-19) and Matthew Rees (3-24) leading the bowling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Castleford lost seven wickets in their reply, but got home thanks to Christopher Briggs (33), Calum Rowe (26) and Connor Hyde (27no).

Matthew Rees was among the wickets in league and cup for Castleford.Matthew Rees was among the wickets in league and cup for Castleford.
Matthew Rees was among the wickets in league and cup for Castleford.
Most Popular

Further success came in the K3 Dental Cup a day later with an 18-run win over Stamford Bridge.

Decent contributions from Chesney Hughes (47), Brayden Clark (34), Liam Hyde (34), Connor Hyde (31) and Eddie Cole (25) helped Cas to a 221-7 total.

Stamford Bridge were then kept to 203-9 with two wickets each for Rees, Jack Young, David Wainwright and Connor Hyde.

Read More
Castleford Blast their way through to Yorkshire Premier T20 finals day
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Castleford seconds sailed to a nine-wicket win over Woodhouse Grange thirds in the YPLN’s Division Two Ebor.

Gopi Chemudupati (3-19) and Sam Connor (3-22) led the attack as Grange were bowled out for 93.

Ethan Winstanley (56no) and Connor (21no) then saw Castleford home inside 12 overs.

Related topics:CastlefordCastleford CCYorkshire Premier League NorthLiam HydeClifton