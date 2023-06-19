​After two defeats in their previous three Yorkshire Premier League North matches it was essential that Castleford beat fellow title challengers Clifton Alliance and although there was a little wobble they got home to win by three wickets.

An excellent job in the field set up the victory as Clifton were dismissed for 123 with Connor Hyde (3-19) and Matthew Rees (3-24) leading the bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford lost seven wickets in their reply, but got home thanks to Christopher Briggs (33), Calum Rowe (26) and Connor Hyde (27no).

Matthew Rees was among the wickets in league and cup for Castleford.

Further success came in the K3 Dental Cup a day later with an 18-run win over Stamford Bridge.

Decent contributions from Chesney Hughes (47), Brayden Clark (34), Liam Hyde (34), Connor Hyde (31) and Eddie Cole (25) helped Cas to a 221-7 total.

Stamford Bridge were then kept to 203-9 with two wickets each for Rees, Jack Young, David Wainwright and Connor Hyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford seconds sailed to a nine-wicket win over Woodhouse Grange thirds in the YPLN’s Division Two Ebor.

Gopi Chemudupati (3-19) and Sam Connor (3-22) led the attack as Grange were bowled out for 93.