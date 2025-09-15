Castleford CC celebrate winning the Yorkshire Premier League North championship.

Castleford CC have regained the Yorkshire Premier League North title after sealing their success with a terrific victory on the final day of the regular season.

After a nip and tuck battle with rivals Sheriff Hutton Bridge it was Calum Rowe’s men who finished top of the table, eight points clear with a record of 16 wins, three defeats and one abandoned match over the course of the season.

They went into the last league game at Woodhouse Grange knowing a win would seal their third title in five years no matter what Sheriff Hutton Bridge did in their final match.

It was no easy task on paper with their opponents in fifth position in the table, but Castleford produced a strong all-round performance to ensure a six-wicket success.

After Grange opted to bat first they saw early setbacks as Matt Rees and Connor Hyde reduced them to 38-3.

There was only a brief recovery with a 30-run stand for the fourth wicket before Cas regained control and eventually dismissed their hosts for a way below par 116.

Former Yorkshire and Derbyshire spinner David Wainwright – so often a Castleford hero down the years – led the way as he claimed 5-27 in 12 well bowled overs while Chris Holliday chipped in with 2-25 and Connor Hyde finished with 2-36. Only Lee Goddard, with 63, offered much resistance.

After a brief delay Castleford’s target was reduced to 113 from 46 overs and opener Holliday aimed to get the runs quickly as he smashed nine fours in a 46-ball half century.

But when he was out for 53 at the start of the 16th over his team were on 69-3 and still had some work to do. Wainwright then fell for just two.

However, there were no further alarms as skipper Rowe (29no) and Scott Hopkinson (13no) steered Castleford home by the 30th over and they had safely gathered their seventh trophy triumph in five glorious years.