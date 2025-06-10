Castleford hit back with Blast win after unbeaten YPLN run is ended
A day after they had lost to York it was a different story for Calum Rowe’s men as they were able to defend a 141-8 total.
Liam Hyde top scored with 47 from 47 balls while Brayden Clark hit 30 and Scott Hopkinson 27.
Sheriff Hutton Bridge lost wickets at regular intervals before they ended 20 runs short, on 121-9.
Opening bowlers Matt Rees (3-25) and Connor Hyde (3-26) did most to restrict them with Hopkinson claiming two victims.
In the Yorkshire Premier League North Castleford produced a disappointing batting display as they were all out for 113 against title rivals York.
Clark battled to make 50, but only two teammates could join him in double figures.
York had little trouble knocking off the runs they required as former Yorkshire batsman Will Fraine (64) and Breidyn Schaper (44) led them to an eight-wicket success.
