Chris Holliday hit a half century in Castleford's YPLN win.

Castleford CC maintained their 100 per cent start to the Yorkshire Premier League North, but were knocked out of the ECB National Club Championship in a mixed weekend of results for the club.

A six-wicket success against Harrogate made it three wins from three in the league.

A good effort in the field paved the way for the victory with Matt Rees, David Wainwright and Eddie Morrison all claiming three wickets as Harrogate were dismissed for 183.

Chris Holliday led the reply with a knock of 52 from 62 balls, while Calum Rowe hit 42 and the job was completed with almost six overs to spare by Wainwright (24no) and Scott Hopkinson (22no).

A day later Castleford were well beaten on a long travel to play South Northumberland in the National Club Championship.

A disappointing batting display saw Cas all out for 145 in reply to 228-4 with only Liam Hyde (40) and skipper Rowe (25) making any sort of impact with the bat.

Morrison had been the pick of the bowlers with 2-21, but it was a struggle to take Northumberland wickets in the 40-over contest.