After their opponents elected to bat first they found themselves chasing a big target and fell 135 runs short.

Although Matthew Rees claimed 3-39 and Jack Young 3-63, Bradford & Bingley were able to reach 277-7 in their 50 overs. Castleford were then all out for 142 with Brayden Clark hitting 21 and Calum Rowe 20, but no-one able to go on to make a big score.

Methley’s Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite made the round’s biggest individual score as he smashed his way to a brilliant 150 in a total of 292-5 against Kirkburton, hitting 11 sixes and 10 fours along the way.

Jack Young took three wickets in vain as Castleford were knocked out of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup.

Eitan Litvin (61) and James Wainman (42no) supported well before Tom Chippendale took 3-21, Gordon Thomson 3-23 and Cameron Sharp 2-32 as Kirkburton were bowled out for 134 in reply to lose by 158 runs.

Townville went through with an eight-wicket win at Birstall.

Conor Harvey set them on the way to victory with 4-15 from eight overs as Birstall were dismissed for 101. Jonny Booth then steered Townville home with an unbeaten 43.

Ossett went out when Batley chased down their 218-5 total.

Naveed Arif (53no) and Nikash Khan (45) brought them home despite the efforts of spinner Max Chappell 3-45.

Defeat was tough on Ossett skipper Nick Connolly who continued his excellent start to the season with a knock of 105 when his side batted first.

Paul Malone (35) and George Hadfield (32) provided the main support.

Imran Mahboob took 4-12 as Wakefield Thornes bowled out Skelmanthorpe for 103 on their way to a convincing nine-wicket win.