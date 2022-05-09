After their opponents elected to bat first they found themselves chasing a big target and fell 135 runs short.
Although Matthew Rees claimed 3-39 and Jack Young 3-63, Bradford & Bingley were able to reach 277-7 in their 50 overs. Castleford were then all out for 142 with Brayden Clark hitting 21 and Calum Rowe 20, but no-one able to go on to make a big score.
Methley’s Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite made the round’s biggest individual score as he smashed his way to a brilliant 150 in a total of 292-5 against Kirkburton, hitting 11 sixes and 10 fours along the way.
Eitan Litvin (61) and James Wainman (42no) supported well before Tom Chippendale took 3-21, Gordon Thomson 3-23 and Cameron Sharp 2-32 as Kirkburton were bowled out for 134 in reply to lose by 158 runs.
Townville went through with an eight-wicket win at Birstall.
Conor Harvey set them on the way to victory with 4-15 from eight overs as Birstall were dismissed for 101. Jonny Booth then steered Townville home with an unbeaten 43.
Ossett went out when Batley chased down their 218-5 total.
Naveed Arif (53no) and Nikash Khan (45) brought them home despite the efforts of spinner Max Chappell 3-45.
Defeat was tough on Ossett skipper Nick Connolly who continued his excellent start to the season with a knock of 105 when his side batted first.
Paul Malone (35) and George Hadfield (32) provided the main support.
Imran Mahboob took 4-12 as Wakefield Thornes bowled out Skelmanthorpe for 103 on their way to a convincing nine-wicket win.
Allan Greenwood (39) top scored for Skelmanthorpe while James Wolfenden (43no) and Joe Billings (34no) saw Thornes to victory.