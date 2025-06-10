Castleford Tigers keen to find consistency on return to action

Alex Mellor is hoping to be fit for Castleford Tigers' trip to Hull FC. Picture: Rob Hare

​Refreshed Castleford Tigers return to action at Hull FC on Friday looking to find the consistency that has been missing from their game in 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Danny McGuire’s men have been up and down in results and performances in recent matches and after their week off due to the Challenge Cup final they will be looking to bounce back from defeats in their last two games against Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

Opponents Hull have already beaten the Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle back in March and will start as favourites, particularly on the back of an impressive 34-0 result away to Catalans Dragons in their most recent match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also came back from Leigh with the two points, but at home they have surprisingly yet to win in Super League this year.

Cas will hope to be able to field a stronger starting line-up than they had at Warrington with Joe Westerman back in contention and Alex Mellor expected to be available after suffering a head knock in the last game.

Talented young full-back Fletcher Rooney will once again be missing, but head coach McGuire is hoping to have him back by the start of next month.

He said: “He has been a big loss for us. I think Tex Hoy has been one of our most consistent players this year and a lot of that has been due to the pressure Fletcher was putting him under at the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He played a few games in the halves when Fletch was playing. Tex is growing and being more influential within the group and is taking on more of a leadership role in the group.

“You have to find a way to get your best players in the team which might mean players playing out of positions but at times you want the best 17 out there.”

Judah Rimbu has missed the last two games, but that is not due to injury as McGuire explained.

He added: “Judah is in the squad. At the moment he is still on the fringes, but he is working hard and understands where he is at. He is doing everything possible to get back in the team. We have a lot of competition for the nine role with Liam Horne, Chris Atkin and Cain Robb there.”