Castleford win thriller to stay unbeaten in Yorkshire Premier North

Scott Hopkinson played an important part with bat and ball in Castleford's win over Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Yorkshire Premier League North leaders Castleford CC were pushed mighty close before they were able to keep their 100 per cent 2025 record intact against Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

In a top of the table clash it was undefeated Castleford against opponents who had only lost once and it was the leaders who emerged victorious by the narrow margin of three runs.

The result all came down to the final over with Bridge chasing Castleford’s 194-8 total.

Wickets had gone down at regular intervals, but they still had two intact for a final over attack and were still in touch with the first innings score.

But Cas bowler Connor Hyde held his nerve and had Jonty Moorhouse trapped lbw to make it 184-9 with four balls remaining.

Last batsman David Hull managed to get a single, which left Bridge with 10 runs to score to win.

Sam Beales (19no) managed six of them, but his team fell short, finishing on 191-9.

David Wainwright had been the pick of the Castleford bowlers with 5-31 while Scott Hopkinson took 3-21.

In Castleford’s innings, opener Brayden Clark (64) held his side together. Hopkinson contributed 39no and Connor Hyde 30.

The result made it seven wins from seven league games for Castleford who are now 26 points above Sheriff Hutton Bridge and 22 ahead of second-placed York.