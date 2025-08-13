Chariwala shines as Kippax defeat Pontefract League leaders Oulton

Tanvir Bashir hit 62 in vain as Nostell St Oswald lost to Crofton Phoenix.

Kippax kept the Pontefract League title race alive when they became only the second team to lower the colours of Premier Division leaders Oulton this season.

Fourth-placed Kippax chose to bat first and posted a 222 score as Abdulla Alikozai top scored with 48 and there were other valuable contributions from Munawar Chariwala (42), Ihsanullah Dost (33), Ihsanullah Ahmadzai (31) and Rizwaan Abed (26).

Ben Child (3-28), Jonathan Gardiner (3-8) and Thomas Conboy (3-76) did most to restrict them.

Oulton’s reply started well enough as they reached 60-1, but a steady decline saw them all out for 158 with Chariwala following up his batting effort by taking 3-39. Touseef Haider also claimed 3-53 and Ahmadzai 2-21 while top scorer was Henry Blythe, with 40.

Oulton remain 13 points clear of Askern Welfare with six matches remaining.

Third-placed Crofton Phoenix are 22 behind the leaders after their 28-run win over Nostell St Oswald.

Good bowling from Harpartap Singh (3-21), Syed Tahseen Shah (3-24) and Aravinth Kathirvel (3-26) saw them able to defend a modest 149 score.

Tanvir Bashir (62) offered most resistance, but Nostell were all out for 121.

Kathirvel (33) top scored in Crofton’s innings with Simon Rayner (6-38) doing most of the damage.

West Bretton slipped a place to sixth after losing by seven wickets to Askern Welfare.

After choosing to bat first they were dismissed for 185 as Ben Summers hit 79 and Luke Smith 30, but the innings subsided from 119-1.

Askern raced to reach their target in 25.4 overs.

Hemsworth MW overcame bottom of the table Hundhill Hall by 31 runs.

Batting first, Welfare made 192 as Dhiren Patel hit 44, Jake Taberner 42 and Alfie Taberner 26.

Sam Malyan (3-51) was the pick of Hall’s bowlers before they were unable to chase down the runs, all out for 161 in their reply after being reduced to 18-4.

Joe Lane hit four sixes and seven fours in a knock of 63 as they fought back, but they fell short despite further efforts from Darren Green (39) and Malyan (29). Nick Percival (4-81), Jake Taberner (3-21) and Alfie Taberner (3-22) took the wickets.

Seventh-placed Knottingley Town lost ground when they went down by eight wickets to Brodsworth Main.

Despite a fine unbeaten 107 from opener Dishane Rodrigo, who hit 16 boundaries, they were kept to 197-9 after electing to bat first.

Burton Salmon conceded their game with Fenwick.