Chesney Hughes stars as Castleford CC are crowned Yorkshire Premier League North T20 champions

​Castleford enjoyed a brilliant weekend of cricket as they continued their Yorkshire Premier League North title challenge and were crowned YPLN T20 champions.

​Sunday’s T20 finals day at Sessay saw Castleford defeat Harrogate in a close final after impressively beating York in the semis.

Chesney Hughes set them on the way to the final victory with a knock of 61 from 44 balls while Chris Briggs hit 29no and skipper Calum Rowe 26 in a total of 168-6.

But Cas had to hold their nerve in the field with Harrogate hitting back through Harry Allinson (53no).

Chesney Hughes was in outstanding T20 batting form for Castleford. Picture: Scott Merrylees

They were kept to 161-7, however, as Rowe, Eddie Morrison and Connor Hyde took two wickets each to bring the trophy to West Yorkshire.

In the semi-final superb batting paved the way with Castleford posting a massive 201-3 total, thanks largely to Hughes’ unbeaten 108 that included five sixes and 11 fours. Liam Hyde (35) supported.

York were kept to 167-9 as David Wainwright led the Cas attack with 3-30 as there were two wickets each for Connor Hyde and Rowe.

In Saturday’s league game Castleford stayed on the heels of leaders Clifton Alliance with a 55-run win at Hull Zingari.

Electing to bat first proved a good decision as Cas made 230-6 from their 50 overs with opener Brayden Clark leading the way in compiling 72, including 10 boundaries. Support came from Scott Hopkinson (47no), Hughes (30), Eddie Cole (25) and Rowe (22).