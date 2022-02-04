Chris Silverwood leaves his role as England men’s cricket head coach

Chris Silverwood has lost his job as England head coach. Picture: Getty Images

Silverwood, from Kippax, was in charge for the recent Ashes hammering in Australia and has paid the price with the loss of his job, along with England team director Ashley Giles.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said: “During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.

“Under Chris, England Men’s white ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

“He has led the England men’s team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude.

“In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards.”

Silverwood said: “It’s been an absolute honour to be England Head Coach, and I’m extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff. I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role and I wish them all the very best moving forward.