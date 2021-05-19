Cricket round-up: Crigglestone beat the rain and local rivals while Sandal make cup progress

The covers go on as Altofts’ game is abandoned. The scene was the same at most grounds last Saturday. Picture: John Clifton

In one of only a handful to be completed in the league, Crigglestone recorded a three-wicket win to climb up to third place.

Pledwick were put in and responded by making 154-5 from their 40 overs with Joe Hanks (43), Reuben Sleight (40) and Adam Chapman (32no) top scoring. Lee Speight did most to restrict them as he claimed 3-31.

Crigglestone looked in trouble after losing three early wickets in their reply, but recovered with James Speight (48) and Kabir Bisht (31) then were brought home by Satish Poreddy (21no) and Chris Eames (10no).

David Cocliff (4-43) was the pick of the Pledwick bowlers with Robert Rao taking 2-39.

Crofton Phoenix were able to play their Pontefract Division Four fixture at Bullcroft Main, but suffered a 22-run defeat.

Hopes must have been high when they bowled Main out for only 96 with Hassan Mir taking 4-12 and two wickets each for Kamran Dar and Pervaz Azam.

But Crofton batsmen also found it tough as they were dismissed for 74 in reply despite a defiant unbeaten 38 from Dar.

Calder Grove seconds were all out for 99 as they lost by nine runs to Hensall in Pontefract Division Seven.

With Andrew Summerscales taking 3-24 and Adam Ashton 2-25, Hensall were kept to 108-8 from their 40 overs. But Grove were all out for 99 in reply, Dale Shaw (31) top scoring.

Wakefield Thornes had their Yorkshire Southern Premier League game at Hallam abandoned without a ball being bowled, but remain joint top.

The Gordon Rigg Bradford League was a washout for local clubs with all having their matches abandoned.

There was action in the Jack Hampshire Cup on Sunday when Sandal progressed with a 10-wicket win over Liversedge.