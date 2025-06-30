Cricket round-up: Wainwright keeps Castleford on top, Townville reach cup semis

David Wainwright played key roles with bat and ball as Castleford beat Woodhouse Grange.

Castleford remain six points clear at the top of the Yorkshire Premier League North after a hard earned 29-run win over Woodhouse Grange.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result remained in the balance until late in the afternoon before Castleford were able to celebrate taking the last Grange wicket to leave them all out for 226 at the start of the penultimate over.

They were replying to Castleford’s 255 innings in which Scott Hopkinson (57) had top scored with support from David Wainwright (47), Liam Hyde (40) and Calum Rowe (23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodhouse started their reply solidly with a 64-run opening stand and they set up an attack on the Cas score when reaching 113-1.

But the home side stuck to their task with their former Yorkshire and Derbyshire spinner Wainwright turning back the clock in taking 6-44 to turn the game his side’s way.

With Hopkinson chipping in with two wickets the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals to fall short of their target.

Opener Abdul Wahid hit an unbeaten century as Townville defeated Jer Lane by eight wickets to reach the Priestley Cup semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wahid made exactly 100 after hitting two sixes and 15 fours as Jer Lane’s score of 225 was chased down with 8.2 overs to spare.

After sharing a first wicket stand of 51 with skipper Jonny Booth (35), Wahid was joined in a decisive second wicket partnership of 118 by Jack Hughes (50).

Tom Chippendale, with 3-21, was the pick of Townville’s bowlers.

Methley could not join Townville in the last four as they went down by 145 runs to Pudsey St Lawrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After St Lawrence posted a big 321-6 score Methley lost their last eight wickets for 45 runs in ther reply to be bowled out for 176.

Josh Sullivan (3-42) was the pick of Methley’s bowlers while their top scorers were Alex Cree (61) and Taylor Cornall (49).

In the Bradford League, Methley were in winning form a day earlier to move up to third place in the Premier Division

Opponents Undercliffe started positively with an 80-run opening stand, but failed to kick on as they were all out for 208 with Sullivan taking 4-57 and Charlie McMurran 3-38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Methley comfortably knocked the required runs off to win with seven wickets and more than 15 overs to spare.

Openers Cornall (65) and Kris Ward (46) put on 75 for the first wicket and Jared Warner (56no) and Cree (31) finished the job off.

Great Preston lost by 158 runs to Windhill & Daisy Hill in Division Two.

Chasing a 274 total, they never looked like reaching the target as they were bowled out for 136 with Oli Baron (24) top scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie McMillan had been Preston’s most successful bowler with 4-105.

Second-placed Kippax’s title hopes suffered a setback with a six-wicket defeat at Askern Welfare in the Pontefract League’s Premier Division.

They were all out for 165 after choosing to bat first, with Abdulla Alikozai (53) top scoring, and have now fallen 38 points behind leaders Oulton.

Knottingley Town came out on top in their derby with Hundhill Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a match between two of the sides in the bottom three Town totalled 297-3 as Pathirahannahelage Fernando (119) led the way with support from David Illingworth (90) and Dishane Rodrigo (61).

Despite 44 from Joshua Hurcomb Hall were all out for 119 in reply with Senushka Fernando taking 5-42 and Daniel Hayes 3-14.

Alfie Taberner’s 4-55 set up Hemsworth MW for a four-wicket success against Fenwick who were kept to 203-7.

Jake Taberner (88no) led the Hemsworth response as they reached their target with 14 balls to spare.

Burton Salmon hit a huge 367, but lost by 34 runs to West Bretton.

Syed Tahseen Shah hit 133 in vain while defeat was also tough on Andrew Lund who hit 70 off 40 balls.