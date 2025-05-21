Dost and Khan help move Kippax into title Pontefract Cricket League contention

Pontefract Cricket League round-up.

Kippax moved up to second place in the Pontefract Cricket League’s Premier Division when they beat Burton Salmon by 93 runs.

Half centuries from Ihsanullah Dost and Irfanullah Khan paved the way for a third win in four games for the Kippax team.

Dost hit an unbeaten 67, including seven fours and two sixes, while Khan struck eight fours and a six in a knock of 56 as his side reached 260-6 in their 46 overs.

Abdulla Alikozai supported with 36 and Munawar Chariwala contributed 22no from eight balls.

Burton Salmon were all out for 167 in reply with Paul Heseltine and Syed Tahseen Shah both hitting 29.

Top of the table Oulton made short work of beating Askern Welfare to maintain their strong early season challenge in the Premier Division.

Oulton have now won all four of their matches in 2025 and their latest success was never in doubt.

Askern were shot out for 72 as Thomas Conboy claimed 6-41 and Jack Andrews 3-30.

Jonny Henshaw (36no) then led Oulton home as they took just 14.2 overs to reach their small target.

Hemsworth MW won a close contest by nine runs when they took on West Bretton.

Jake Taberner took the starring role with a big contribution with bat and ball, but it was tight at the finish as Bretton made 234-6 in reply to Hemsworth’s 243-8.

Nine fours and one six were hit by Taberner in a knock of 58 from 57 balls while support came from Jack Heritage (32no), Billy Briggs (29) and Alfie Taberner (26).

Bretton’s top scorer was David Hoyle, who hit an unbeaten 74, but his side fell just short in their run chase with Jake Taberner taking 2-34 and Heritage 2-82.

An 105-run opening stand between Pathirahannahelage Fernando (82) and Dishane Rodrigo (39) paved the way for Knottingley Town’s four-wicket win over Fenwick.

Town chased down their opponents’ 178-8 total to win with more than five overs to spare.

Dishane Rodrigo (3-32) had been the pick of Knottingley’s bowlers.

Hundhill Hall were bowled out for 66 as they lost by 108 runs to Nostell St Oswald.

Abid Fareed (5-20) and Tokir Bashir (3-22) did the damage after Aqeel Saleem (52) had top scored for Nostell in their 174 total.

Defeat was tough on Sam Malyan who took 6-37 for Hall.

Crofton Phoenix were involved in the closest Premier match as they went down by just three runs against Brodsworth Main.

Chasing Main’s 180, they were all out for 177 with 3.5 overs remaining as several batsmen got starts without being able to kick on. Tejpal Cheema top scored with 29 while Aravinth Kathirvel hit 28 and Amjad Ali 26.

Brodsworth had collapsed from 140-1 to 180 all out as Muhammad Abrar put the skids under them with a remarkable five-over spell that brought him 7-17.