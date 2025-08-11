Eddie Morrison is four star as Castleford crack on at top

Eddie Morrison took four wickets in Castleford's win over Sessay.

Castleford CC took another step closer to regaining the Yorkshire Premier League North Crown with a five wicket win over Sessay.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comfortable success, earned with more than 26 overs to spare, left Castleford 26 points clear at the top of the table, although nearest challengers Sheriff Hutton Bridge do have a game in hand.

A fine effort in the field paved the way for Castleford’s 14th win from 15 completed league matches this season as they bowled bottom of the table Sessay out for 134.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessay’s decision to bat first did not pay off as the loss of two wickets in the 11th over, bowled by Matt Rees reduced them to 36-3.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with Eddie Morrison taking 4-34, including two in two balls at one point. Rees claimed 3-28 with David Wainwright taking the other two to fall.

Castleford’s reply started confidently with an opening stand of 78 between Luke Edwards (27) and Brayden Clark (54).

Three wickets then went down for nine runs, but skipper Calum Rowe (22no) and Wainwright (12no) saw the side home by the 24th over.