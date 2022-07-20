Farrukh Alam is four star as Carlton maintain their push to play in Bradford League's top flight

Ex-Undercliffe all-rounder Farrukh Alam took 4-53 when his former side were bowled out for 257, chasing Carlton’s 264-9.

Carlton had valuable contributions all down the order, including from Kershaski John Lewis (35), Jonathan Rudge (33no), Dan White (32), Spencer Hunt (28) and Cameron Wallis (26).

East Ardsley’s fears of a quick return to Division Two heightened as they lost by nine wickets to Morley.

Carlton bowler Farrukh Alam took four wickets in the win over Undercliffe. Picture: Steve Riding

Scott Mullins (32) top scored with only two batsmen also in double figures - Dan McTernan (24) and Paul Langley (22no) – as they were all out for 112.

James Ford (162no) hit Division One’s highest individual score of the season as Baildon piled up 333-3 to heap more misery on bottom team Wrenthorpe, who were all out for 165, Daud Waheed (59) and Usman Shakir (32) top scoring.

Ossett’s 171 total was not enough as they lost by seven wickets to Bradford & Bingley in the Premier Division.

Ed Brown hit an unbeaten 117 from 75 balls to see Bees home after arriving at the crease with his team struggling on 14-3.

Matthew Race (58) and Marcus Walmsley (41) put on 105 for the second wicket for Ossett, but although Sam Storr hit 35 and James Wade 21 they lost their last nine wickets for 65 runs.

Strong all-round efforts from Conor Harvey helped Townville beat Hanging Heaton by 44 runs.

Although Ben Kohler-Cadmore hit 108, Heaton were all out for 195 in reply to Townville’s 239-9 as Harvey claimed 3-46 and Jack Hughes 3-43.

Townville’s innings was given a good start by Jonny Booth (68) and Tom Brook (31) and James Glynn (22) added valuable runs before Harvey came up with some trademark hitting in an unbeaten 65.

Ashley Mackereth (4-26) and Zaeem Zulfqar (3-25) helped second-placed Sandal bowl out Bowling Old Lane for 151 to secure a 21-run Division Two win.

The home side must have been disappointed to lose after the visitors had been dismissed for 172, Leighton Shuttleworth making 36.

The result kept Sandal in one of the two promotion spots. They are 11 points behind leaders Yeadon, but 11 ahead of third-placed Lightcliffe, who became the latest to beat struggling Wakefield St Michael’s.

Opener Isaac Dikgale made 151 as he helped his side to the day’s highest score, 375-8, before they went on to complete an 194-run win over the bottom team.

Joining Dikgale in a second wicket stand of 238 was Ron Edmond, who made 116.

Ashley Hale toiled hard and took 6-58 for St Michael’s.

Wakefield were all out for 181 in their reply with Chris McHale (39no), Lalit Mangalarapu (39) and Joe Finnigan (34) top scoring in vain.

Great Preston suffered a four-wicket loss at Hunslet Nelson in Division Two when they were bowled out for 111, James Conlon (27) top scoring.

Oliver Newton (5-53) tried to hit back for Preston, but Nelson skipper Jack Scanlon (33no) ensured his side got over the winning line.

Division Three leaders Liversedge proved too good for improving Altofts as they recorded an 86-run win.