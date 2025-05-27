Calum Rowe hit a vital 73 for Castleford against Knaresborough.

It was tight, but Castleford CC maintained their unbeaten start to the Yorkshire Premier League North on Monday when they won a thriller at Sessay.

They were given their biggest test so far this year despite their opponents sitting at the foot of the table, but a one-wicket victory was enough to avoid a banana skin result and keep Castleford clear at the top of the table.

Chasing Sessay’s 200-7 total, they were looking set fair at 124-3 in the 33rd over before three wickets went down for 15 runs to put the win in doubt.

Opener Brayden Clark was still there and he went on to reach 69, but more wickets were lost with Cas down to their last pair and still nine runs needed.

However, Freddie Collins (19no) and Matt Rees (1no) saw them home with just three balls to spare.

Collins also did his bit with the ball earlier, taking 2-24 in Sessay’s innings.

Castleford had made it five wins from five on Saturday when they beat Knaresborough by 79 runs.

Skipper Calum Rowe led from the front as he helped his side recover from two early setbacks to post a 220-6 total that proved good enough.

His patient knock of 73 included seven fours and he was joined by David Wainwright (53) for an 112-run stand for the third wicket.

Scott Hopkinson upped the tempo with 39no from 35 balls while Connor Hyde contributed an unbeaten 17.

Knaresborough reached 63-1 and 91-2 in their reply before collapsing to 141 all out against some good bowling from Eddie Morrison (5-37) and Rees (4-31).