Frickley Athletic find their form with back to back 4-2 wins
Frickley Athletic entered more unchartered territory when they played their first-ever game in the FA Vase and enjoyed the experience with a thrilling win at Chadderton.
In a topsy turvy tie Frickley saw a two-goal lead wiped out, but scored two more to run out 4-2 winners and they will now host Irlam FC in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 24.
Alhassane Keita gave Frickley the lead on 22 minutes, cutting inside from the right to beat two men before beating the keeper at the near post.
They went two up early in the second half as Green’s shot from distance was only parried by the keeper and Keita followed up to score.
The game then swung dramatically as the hosts scored twice in two minutes through Cory Knight and Jordan Schofield round the hour mark to level the tie up.
Manager Wayne Benn responded by bringing on introduced Szymon Czubik and Matty Hughes and this re-energised the visitors who went back ahead when Hughes cut inside from the left to plant a shot into the bottom corner of the net.
Richard Collier then put the seal on a 4-2 victory with a fine free-kick.
Frickley were back in NCE League action at home to Penistone Church on Tuesday night and won 4-2 again.
Keelan Grist gave them a flying start, but the lead was only to last two minutes with Leon Hurles-Brook levelling.
Kieran Ryan put Church ahead only for Alex Varley to quickly reply for the Blues this time.
Frickley went on to clinch victory with second half goals from Grist and Lee Bennett.
A home game with Yorkshire Amateur is next up for the Blues on Saturday.