Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick hit 16 fours and a six in an unbeaten knock of 116 and was joined by Jack Hughes (67no) for an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 119 as Townville cruised past Methley’s 257-5 with 5.3 overs to spare. Jonny Booth also hit 47.

Methley opener Jason Marshall was also in good form again as he took his tally of league runs to 884 with his fifth century of the season.

He included two sixes and 13 fours in his unbeaten 112 and together with opening partner Alex Cree (55) put on 99 for the first wicket. Further support came from Charlie McMurran (29no) and James Wainman (24).

Harry Warwick hit a century in Townville's victory over local rivals Methley.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ossett could not follow up the heroics of their win over leaders New Farnley as they lost by nine wickets to Farsley in the Premier Division.

Paul Malone (51) was the only Ossett batsman to get going as they were dismissed for just 136.

East Ardsley are still showing fight in their bid to avoid relegation from Division One of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.

Ashley Pearson’s men kept their hopes of staying up alive with an eight-wicket win over Birstall.

East Ardsley v Birstall. Muhammad Tariq.Picture Scott Merrylees

The result closed the gap between themselves and the team just above them, Morley, to 33 points, but there are only four matches left this season.

Muhammad Tariq (3-28) and skipper Pearson (3-29) paved the way for the morale-boosting win over a Birstall side bowled out for 123.

Tariq followed up with a knock of 54no and with James Van Der Merwe hitting 37 Ardsley knocked off the runs in just 19 overs.

Already relegated Wrenthorpe were swept aside in a 213-run defeat to Pudsey Congs, who moved up to second place.

Congs’ 341-3 total was well out of reach for Wrenthorpe who were all out for 128, Amir Afzar (38) top scoring.

Carlton lost second place after going down by 88 runs to leaders Jer Lane.

After Lane posted a score of 318-6 Carlton had a good go at reaching the big target, but despite Farrouk Alam’s eight sixes and 10 fours in a knock of 108 they were to fall short, all out for 230. Nick Busby also hit 39.

Division Two’s bottom team Wakefield St Michael’s showed they have not given up their fight with a 16-run win over Bowling Old Lane.

Chris McHale (46), Joe Finnigan (35), and Myles Wood (32) led a battling effort with the bat as they made 200-9. Old Lane were then dismissed for 184 with Finnigan taking 3-54 and Ashley Hale 3-35.

Sandal stayed top with a 155-run win over Crossflatts.

Karl Hewitt (75), Brandon Hewlett (59) and Sam Noden (42no) helped them make 266-9. Michael Carroll (4-51), Noden (3-55) and Ashley Mackereth (3-5) then bowled well as Crossflatts were dismissed for 111.

Great Preston boosted their chances of avoiding relegation with a 68-run win over Buttershaw St Pauls.

Batting first, they posted a healthy 287 total with skipper Oli Baron contributing 64, Jamie Willis 46, Danny Harwood 41 and Ben Wilkinson 35no.

Despite 100 from Amer Ayoub, St Paul’s were all out for 219 as Stuart Ruddick claimed 4-66 and James Conlon 3-55.

Altofts maintained their promotion bid in Division Three with Andrew Wood (48), Chris Walker (31) and Ben Walsh (30) bringing them home to win by three wickets against Adwalton, who had made 213-7.

Wakefield Thornes won a thriller by five runs against Cleethorpes to bolster claims for a top three finish in the Yorkshire Southern Premier.