Jordan Turner's return to squad boosts Castleford Tigers' play-offs bid

Turner has been absent since April after picking up a shoulder injury, but is back in the Tigers 21-man squad to face his old team, Huddersfield Giants, in their Betfred Super League clash at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight (8pm).

He will be looking for a strong finish to the season as he aims to prove his fitness ahead of playing for Jamaica in the World Cup.

After getting a new lease of life at the MAH Jungle in 2021, the experienced play anywhere star has had his second Cas season ruined by injury and is keen to make up for lost time.

"He’s an experienced player and someone we’ve missed,” said Tigers’ assistant coach Andy Last.

“Jordan’s got a strong voice and is very experienced.

“He’s a strike weapon when he lines up on the edge for us.”

After their excellent 18-8 win over Catalans Dragons, the Tigers are aiming to make it back-to-back victories over top four sides to continue their bid to reach the end of season play-offs.

Cas are currently in fifth, but need to keep winning with Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils breathing down their necks in the race for a top six finish.

Fit again centre Jake Mamo and back rower Cheyse Blair join Turner in returning to the Tigers squad for tonight’s game and Cas are hopeful half-back Danny Richardson will be fit again play after missing the Catalans match.

“Danny Richardson had to go for an X-ray on his ribs, thankfully they’ve come back intact,” explained head coach Lee Radford.

“It just looks like cartilage so that’s a pain-management thing, some blokes can play through it. We’ll see how that turns out through the week.”

However, Cas are without Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi after both received two-match bans this week. Liam Watts also sits out the second game of his latest suspension.

Luckless Sosaia Feki, meanwhile, is out again after picking up a quad tear after making his long overdue Super League debut against St Helens.

“Unfortunately Sosaia Feki looks like his season is probably finished,” said Radford.