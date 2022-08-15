Kyle Cranswick is try hero as Lock Lane make it four successive wins

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nailbiter went right down to the last play of the game when the Castleford-based team earned their victory from the last pass of the game as Kyle Cranswick went over for the match winning try and added his third goal to complete the win.

It was looking like a repeat of the first meeting between the sides this season when Lane were beaten 26-24 in Castleford.

This time they had fallen behind only a couple of minutes before Cranswick’s crucial score when Kyran Knapper kicked a penalty.

Craig Duncan was a try scorer for Lock Lane.

Knapper had also previously improved two tries with Recs scorers being Owain Abel, Jack Mannion – despite Tez Riley being in the sin-bin for use of the head at the time – Ryan Stevens and Lewis Caine.

Lewis Price, Connor McGrath (twice) and Craig Duncan had crossed earlier for Lock Lane, who remain in third place in the table. This Saturday they host York Acorn.

A depleted Featherstone Lions squad saw them only able to field 15 as they were heavily beaten 78-0 by Stanningley.

Henry Turner notched four tries in the romp, Tom Flannery scored 34 points with three tries and 11 goals, and Jack Flanagan crossed twice.

Dylan McAndrew, Daniel Barcoe, Carl McGuigan, Dean Parker and Sam Moorhouse also nipped in. Featherstone, for who Harley Axe shone, had Connor Hampson sin-binned, when 56-0 down, for dissent.