Hat-trick hero Rameez has Birstall in a spin as Ossett win

Spin bowler Muhammad Rameez took a hat-trick as Ossett beat Birstall by 36 runs in Division One of the Bradford Cricket League.

Rameez already had three wickets to his name when he achieved the feat in his 10th over. Matthew Dyson was trapped lbw, Waseem Liaqat caught by James Keen and Oliver Kilburn was bowled.

Thanks to Rameez, who went on to finish with the impressive figures of 6-45 Ossett were able to bowl out Birstall for 139 and defend what looked a modest total of 171.

Opener Callum Geldart continued his good recent form for Ossett with 74, while James Keen (32) and Haseen Bashir (31) provided support.

Elsewhere in Division One, Sam Noden was Sandal’s hero as they snatched a dramatic one-wicket win over Bankfoot with one over to spare.

After taking 4-64 as Bankfoot were bowled out for 231, Noden played a timely innings to see his side home.

He made 43 not out and was joined in a decisive last-wicket stand of 35 by Zaeem Zulfqar (5no). Noden sealed victory by hitting successive fours off New Zealander Max Butler.

Opener Ashley Mackereth (48) and Imran Mahboob (35) were the other key contributors for Sandal.

Gary Wainwright (79) and opener Matty Long (38) were the mainstays of the Bankfoot innings as the Sandal bowlers worked hard. Michael Carroll also claimed 3-38 and Kasun Madusanka 3-74 in a valuable win.

Carlton were unable to prevent New Farnley from clinching the Premier Division title as they lost to them by eight wickets.

After choosing to bat first, Carlton found it difficult to put partnerships together. They were reduced to 129-8 before number eight Muhammad Tariq decided that all out attack was the best form of defence at this point.

He smashed his way to 63 from 34 balls, hitting eight sixes, and Carlton were able to post a 202 total. Dan Ford (35) had been their biggest contributor earlier.

Farnley were reduced to 33-2 in their reply with Naveed Malik removing both openers, but no more wickets were to fall as skipper Alex Lilley (109no) and Ryan McKendry (61no) came together for an unbroken stand of 173 to get their side over the line to retain their championship.

East Ardsley’s relegation fears increased when they were narrowly beaten by Hunslet Nelson.

The 15-run loss left them 47 points from safety in Division Two with five games to play.

Hunslet were kept to 234-5 as Amjad Minhas (3-44) did most to restrict them. Ardsley made a brave attempt to try and force victory, but lost wickets at crucial times. Bradley Gerrard-Harrison battled hard for his 60 while Oliver Appleyard made 36.

Usman Maqsood impressed with 6-43 as Altofts brought their lean spell to a close with a 23-run win over Northowram Fields.

His efforts enabled Altofts to bowl out Northowram Fields for 120 and win despite only scoring 143 when they batted first with Liam Webb (50) top scoring.

Streethouse strengthened their position at the top of Division Three after a convincing seven-wicket win over Crossbank Methodists on an afternoon when their closest challengers Brighouse and Heckmondwike & Carlinghow both lost.

Ismail Patel set up the victory with stunning figures of 7-18 as Crossbank were bowled out for just 70.

Matthew Gibson (31) and Lee Tarbuck (27no) ensured that Streethouse got home with few alarms.