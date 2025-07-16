Healey and Blythe are ton up stars as Oulton march on at top of Pontefract League

David Martindale and Featherstone Town chairman Stuart Galey as David marked 50 years as a senior cricketer when taking to the field for Calder Grove CC.

Premier Division leaders Oulton marched on in the Pontefract Cricket League’s Premier Division when they easily brushed Hemsworth MW aside.

Unbeaten Oulton made it 12 wins from 12 when they piled up a big score and went on to thrash Welfare by 242 runs.

They are 39 points clear at the top after showing why they are enjoying such a fine season with an all-round strong performance.

After electing to bat first they went on to post a massive 336-6 total as Ryan Healey led the way with an impressive unbeaten knock of 156 that included 21 fours and four sixes.

Henry Blythe showed admirable support in hitting 109 from 92 balls with 15 fours and three sixes.

Hemsworth never looked capable to chasing down their big target as they were all out for 94 with Thomas Conboy taking 5-27.

One of the leaders’ pursuers Kippax lost ground as they were beaten by 55 runs at Crofton Phoenix who leapfrogged their opponents into third.

They will have been confident of victory at the half-way point after bowling Crofton out for 152 with Umar Rashid (38) top scoring.

But Kippax were all out for 97 in reply as Abdulwahid Dost (5-35) and Aravinth Kathirvel (3-20) did most of the damage.

Despite 49 from Imran Khan and 35 by Akeel Ali Zulfiqar, Nostell St Oswald were all out for 189 in pursuit of Askern Welfare’s 237-7.

Tanvir Bashir, with 4-66, was the pick of Nostell’s bowlers.

West Bretton remained in sixth despite a seven-wicket defeat to Brodsworth Main.

A good batting effort had put them in with a shout as they made 255-8 with the bulk of the runs coming from Ben Summers (107), who included 15 fours and a six, and Joseph Gott (90), who hit 14 fours plus one six.

• Calder Grove second teamer David Martindale reached a landmark in his cricketing career when he played in the Pontefract Division Four game at Featherstone Town seconds.

The game marked 50 years since David made his debut in senior league cricket and in a nice twist his first game was for the Featherstone cricket club – a full circle competed across half a century.

He has also played for Pontefract, Ackworth, Sandal, Brook Walton, West Bretton and Streethouse across his 50-year career and captained the Ponte League’s U22s.

David has served on the PDCL management committee for four years and sponsored the Bob Martindale Trophy for 15 years in memory of his late father.

In his milestone game he hit 15 runs, but there was no fairytale ending as Calder Grove lost by five wickets.