Horbury Bridge emerge victorious in Beaumont Cup thriller

Beaumont Cup round-up.

A real thriller was won by Horbury Bridge as they defeated Hensall by just one run.

Chasing Bridge’s 119, Hensall looked to have matters under control when Scott Robinson was at the crease, but although he hit 53 the rest of the team could only muster 65 runs between them as they were all out for 118.

Sam Perkin’s run-out of last man Charlie Haller clinched a nervy victory while there was good bowling from Horbury’s Vishalkumar Patel (3-26), Andrew Waterson (3-25) plus Perkin, who claimed 2-16 in his allotted four overs.

Pledwick won their cup tie more comfortably as they defeated Rossington Main by eight wickets.

Putting their opponents into bat paid off as they shot them out for 61 with Conrad Burdekin taking 3-9, Lewis Barnes 3-9 and Owen Leith 2-15.

Pledwick were then brought home in 14.3 overs by Darren Hyde (17) and Peter Thompson (16 no).

Denby Grange were kept to 79-9 in their 20 overs as they lost to Knottingley Town.

After being asked to bat first they struggled with Ryan Hutchinson (13) and Alex Jolly (13) top scoring.

Knottingley lost three wickets in their reply, with Craig Murphy taking 2-14 and Matthew Cappleman 1-7, but they were brought past their target by Edward Booth (32no) and Richard Carter (16no) in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand.

Nostell St Oswald were beaten by seven wickets by Ferrybridge Power Station in another game where the toss proved important.

After being put in, Nostell were only able to post an 85-8 score from their 20 overs with just two of their batsmen - Matt Longdon (29) and Lincoln Steele (21) - reaching double figures.

Ferrybridge took their time in their reply, but reached their target with 11 balls to spare despite a good bowling effort from Aakash Dutta (3-11).